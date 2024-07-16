Sexyy Red Confirms Joint Album With Chief Keef Is Coming Soon

Sexyy Red reveals she has a joint album with her "boo" Chief Keef coming soon.

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef Have Album on the Way

On Monday (July 15), Viper magazine shared a video of them catching up with Sexyy Red at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park in London on July 13. During the brief chat, the St. Louis rapper broke the news that she has a collab LP with Sosa in the works.

"That's my boo," Sexyy Red said when asked about her relationship with Chief Keef. "Yea, we dropping an album soon, for sure. Yea, we be working," she responded when asked if they had a project in the works.

When asked to describe the album in five words, Sexyy replied, "Really, we just be on some money sh*t, fast cars, f**k these h*es, buys some clothes and keep your hair done."

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef's Close Relationship

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef seem to be kindred spirits. They have already collaborated multiple times in Sexyy's short career. The first time was on the song "Ghetto Princess" off Sexyy Red's 2023 Hood Hottest Princess project. He also appeared on the remix to her song "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" earlier this year.

Back in March, he brought Sexyy Red out during his set at 2024 Rolling Loud Los Angeles and later explained her appeal. Their relationship has been rumored to be more than music-related, as they've appeared in social media videos together looking like more than friends. Last month, she warned King Von's sister Kayla B that she'll have to share Sosa after Kayla posted a photo of her kissing the "Don't Like" rapper.

Check out Sexyy Red revealing she has a joint album with Chief Keef that is coming soon below.

Watch Sexyy Red's Interview With Viper Magazine