Chrisean Rock Rips Blueface on Remix of Sexyy Red’s ‘Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)’

Chrisean Rock is sending shots at Blueface on her remix of Sexyy Red's song "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)."

Chrisean Rock Previews Blueface Diss

On Thursday night (Dec. 21), following another volatile episode with her child's father, Blueface, Chrisean Rock went to Instagram to get some stuff off her chest. In the video clip, which can be seen below, Chrisean is sitting in the driver's seat of a car with the door open. She is playing a remixed version of Sexyy Red's "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)," which finds Chrisean ripping Blue on her verse.

"I’ll show you how you turn your baby daddy to a side b***h/You cover up his tattoo, you block his number and then you pop s**t," Chrisean raps. "F**k that child support/I ain’t going to court check my net worth/Baby daddy sick I’m throwing a*s I know his chest hurt/Like, bow bow bow bow."

Read More: 23 of the Wildest Moments on Instagram Live Involving Rappers

Chrisean Rock and Blueface Drama

Chrisean Rock's diss comes on the heels of her alleging Blueface attacked her when she went to his home to drop off their son on Thursday morning.

"He's punching me while I got my son in my hand, like," Chrisean told her followers from her car on IG Live from the scene.

"He's mad I'm going Live, I'm going Live," Chrisean continued turning the camera on Blueface. "Your hands is already bloody. Show them your bloody hands!"

Blueface responded by saying he was going to get a restraining order against Chrisean.

Listen to Chrisean Rock diss Blueface over Sexyy Red's "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" below.

Watch Chrisean Rock Preview Her Blueface Diss Track