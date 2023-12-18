17 of Blueface’s Wildest Moments in 2023

Blueface and Soulja Boy began squabbling online in December after the former claimed he'd beat the latter in a Verzuz competition. The spat, which was mainly conducted on X, formerly known as Twitter, then turned ugly when they started dragging their children's mothers into it.

"Soulja boy couldn't f**k Jaidyn ina dark if she thought it was me," Blue wrote. "1-0 Soulja till you get a reply outta Jaidyn you ain't get back lil bro I s**t yah Bm out an you kissed her at the baby shower."

"How my d**k taste Soulja [tears of joy emoji]," he added.

Soulja then quickly responded to Blue's aggression.

"Aye blood u sound like a b***h who give a f**k about h*e? I'm slapping the f**k out you when I see you [waving hand emoji]," he wrote.

Soulja then added: I'm gonna f**k Jaidyn and Chrisean since u wanna troll [Blueface] let the games begin [tears of joy emoji] [two sunglasses-wearing emojis] I love it."

Blueface retorted: "Does Soulja wanna box [looking eyes emoji] please say yes that would make my Xmas. Soulja please say you wanna take it further then this internet s**t that would be a easy W f**k the baby mommas let's squabble up that’s what I really wanna do."

The spat continued for a few long hours after that, and has yet to be resolved.