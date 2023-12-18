17 of Blueface’s Wildest Moments in 2023
Blueface has had an incredibly dramatic 2023 for a rapper. The "Thotiana" rhymer became a father, got engaged, kickstarted his new Milf Music label and currently has plans to launch a new reality show. However, with all these big milestones came a lot of insane spectacles.
For example, Blueface is currently closing out 2023 by going tit-for-tat with Soulja Boy online over their musical dominance. On Sunday (Dec. 17), he called a woman fan on stage to have his on-again-off-again fiancé, Jaidyn Alexis, fight her during a club performance. Blue separately accosted Kelly Hall, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, after she criticized Blue for bringing strippers to her husband's game. Blue is now also claiming that he obtained a DNA test proving the son he had with his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, earlier this year isn't actually his. Needless to say, there were many headlines with Blueface's name on it.
However, those following Blueface's every move knows that this chaotic type of behavior isn't new for the Los Angeles native. After all, this is the same person who publicly fought Chrisean Rock while walking down Hollywood Boulevard, and who went so far as to start a fight with Rock's father on the former couple's reality show Crazy In Love.
With the hope that Blueface might not have so much drama to deal with in the new year, here are some of the wildest moments from the rapper's vitriolic 2023.
Blueface Yanks Fan Onstage To Fight During Performance
A viral video on Sunday (Dec. 17) showed Blueface and his fiancée Jaidyn Alexis hosting an event at a club.
Blue is seen in the clip introducing Jaidyn to the cheering crowd when someone tosses some ice at her. Blueface apparently saw who did the act and invited the alleged culprit on stage. The woman was pulled onto the stage, and before she could speak, Blueface shoved her toward Jaidyn, who quickly threw a couple of punches at her.
Blueface and Soulja Boy Beef, Drag Their Child Mothers Into It
Blueface and Soulja Boy began squabbling online in December after the former claimed he'd beat the latter in a Verzuz competition. The spat, which was mainly conducted on X, formerly known as Twitter, then turned ugly when they started dragging their children's mothers into it.
"Soulja boy couldn't f**k Jaidyn ina dark if she thought it was me," Blue wrote. "1-0 Soulja till you get a reply outta Jaidyn you ain't get back lil bro I s**t yah Bm out an you kissed her at the baby shower."
"How my d**k taste Soulja [tears of joy emoji]," he added.
Soulja then quickly responded to Blue's aggression.
"Aye blood u sound like a b***h who give a f**k about h*e? I'm slapping the f**k out you when I see you [waving hand emoji]," he wrote.
Soulja then added: I'm gonna f**k Jaidyn and Chrisean since u wanna troll [Blueface] let the games begin [tears of joy emoji] [two sunglasses-wearing emojis] I love it."
Blueface retorted: "Does Soulja wanna box [looking eyes emoji] please say yes that would make my Xmas. Soulja please say you wanna take it further then this internet s**t that would be a easy W f**k the baby mommas let's squabble up that’s what I really wanna do."
The spat continued for a few long hours after that, and has yet to be resolved.
Blueface Allegedly Attacks Woman Babysitting Their Son
In December, Blueface hopped on Instagram to accuse Chrisean Rock of leaving their child with a friend so she could go hook up with a man. In a video, Blue is seen carrying his newborn son into an Uber in the middle of the night.
"It's crazy my son ain't got no parent at 4 in the morning," Blueface said. "Nobody wanna watch him. She got Marsh, she got Marsh watching the baby at 4 in the morning so she can what? Get some d**k? Do a verse? F**k a n***a?...All this so you could do a verse? Suck some d**k? You a boonk b***h."
He then turned the camera on Rock's friend Marsh, and according to Rock, him and Jaidyn beat up Marsh after turning the camera off.
"So, while Marsh stalling from getting her ass beat by Blueface, after he made that recording, he trashed her," Chrisean Rock claimed in a follow-up Instagram Live session.
Blueface Claims He Is Not the Father of Chrisean Rock's Baby
Blueface revealed in the beginning of December that he sneakily did a DNA test on Chrisean Rock's son. Blue alleged that despite a previous DNA test claiming he is the father, this new DNA test says otherwise.
"Tell me why I snook an swab this baby dna test results came in….iam not the father smh [person facepalm emoji][.] "It's a bitter sweat feeling cus I was coming around to it but definitely in my best interest [prayer hands emoji] thank you Jesus [smiley face emoji]," Blueface wrote on X.
"I can't even pretend like im not happy as hell," he added.
Blueface Makes Private Jet Stop for McDonald’s
Blueface and his rapper fiancée Jaidyn Alexis were embarking on a private jet flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles back in November. In a video shared on his Instagram Story, the "Thotiana" rapper began to plead with the pilot to land early because he was so hungry. The pilot reportedly proceeded to tell him it would cost $10,000 for the plane to land early, which Blueface agreed to so he could get an order of McDonald's.
"This McDonald's right here cost me $10,000 just for this little burger," Blue said as he walked on the tarmac, adding it was OK because it was a combo meal.
Blueface Beefs With Rams Quarterback's Wife
In October, Blueface took it upon himself to transform a suite at a Los Angeles Rams football game into his own personal strip club. A viral video clip of the incident finds the California rhymer and Jaidyn Alexis making it rain on a number of scantily clad women while the game was being played in the background.
The spectacle prompted Kelly Hall, the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, to call out Blueface for exposing the children in attendance to the explicit atmosphere. In response, Blue clapped back at Stafford’s spouse by referring to her as a “Karen.”
Blueface Shares Explicit Photo of Son's Hernia on Instagram
In one of the most outlandish moments in the hip-hop world this year, Blueface hit up X in September to share a close-up photo of his newborn son Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr.’s genitalia. After facing a tremendous amount of criticism, Blue claimed that the photo appeared on social media as the result of his account being hacked.
However, the next month, Blueface admitted on The Jason Lee Show that he did in fact post the photo himself. He explained that his head-scratching actions were a public attempt to ensure that the child’s mother, Chrisean Rock, would take the infant’s hernia seriously and provide him with the proper medical care.
Blueface Claims Megan Thee Stallion Gave Him Oral Sex
During a tell-all interview with Hollywood Unlocked in October, Blueface said he had "been there, done that" when referring to a sexual interaction with Megan Thee Stallion. Host Jason Lee had brought up Blueface's mother’s recent comments about wanting to see him have a baby with Meg.
"I might have got some head… a long time ago,” Blue said. The whole interview then went silent.
Blueface Teases Man He Shot for Taking a Selfie With Rapper
After pleading guilty for his involvement in a 2022 shooting at a Las Vegas strip club, Blueface received a five-year suspended sentence of 24-60 months in prison should he not comply with the judge’s mandates.
However, the moment that grabbed the most headlines coming out of the sentencing hearing was when the shooting victim took a selfie with Blueface right within the courtroom. When the man shared the photo on social media and called Blueface a “clown” in the process, the L.A. native teased the victim in a tweet of his own. “This man showed up to court told me just to take a picture with me,” Blueface captioned the photo.
Blueface Gets Stabbed While in the Gym, Refuses to Cooperate
After Blueface was stabbed at a boxing gym in August, the case ultimately fell apart after the rapper refused to cooperate with authorities. Despite there being video of the incident, it wasn't enough in its own right to file charges against the attacker
It's unclear why Blueface was ultimately stabbed, but Brandon Henrysnell turned himself in on Aug. 24 and was initially booked for felony assault with a deadly weapon.
Blueface Disses Lil Baby on Song
Blueface released the video for a new song titled "Baby Momma Drama" back in September. On the track, Blue targeted Lil Baby, who he believed had slept with his then-girlfriend and soon-to-be baby mother Chrisean Rock.
"Lil Baby thought he knew me [laughs]/How you let another grown man feel up on your booty?" Blueface rapped. "Couldn’t be me, boy, I am not a hoochie/You n***as really industry, I am really in the streets/Squabble up, line it up/Still beefing with enemies."
Lil Baby ultimately responded to the drama on Twitter, claiming he merely met Chrisean at a party and they talked.
Blueface Threatens Chrisean Rock with Custody Battle
Shortly after Chrisean Rock gave birth to Blueface's baby, the rapper criticized the former's parenting abilities. Rock had shared a new photo of their son to her Instagram account, and the mood was immediately ruined by Blueface's comment.
"If she don’t take my son serious an make that her main focus an priority for a tleast 30 days I will file for custody you’ve been warned," Blue wrote in part. "My kid not finna be molested and touched on like everybody in her family dead homys I don’t play them typa games."
The issues over custody ended up being resolved, with the couple currently sharing custody.
Blueface Parties During Son's Birth
Chrisean Rock welcomed her new baby into the world during a very personal Instagram Live session. However, fans quickly noticed that Blueface was nowhere to be found.
Blue was then spotted partying with his other baby mother Jaidyn Alexis, which he documented on Instagram.
After immediate backlash, Blue said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that him and Rock had broken up and that it was time for everyone to move on.
“Social media is all entertainment for me guys nothing I say or do has anything to do with rock,” he wrote. “I broke up wit her 3 months ago I moved on it’s time for you guys to move on to I’m with someone else now I been posting my Bm non stop for 3 months now I’m all about Jaidyn now.”
Rock later clarified she didn't even invite Blue into the waiting room.
Blueface Celebrates Going 12 Days Without Cheating
Blueface celebrated many milestones this year, including a mini-one involving his penchant for infidelity back in August.
“If I cheat Ima let y’all know ima make this a trend lol today marks 12 days y’all better root for me an encourage me my Bm ain’t been with nobody else in 10 years I can try alil harder this time around I ain’t gone find nobody else like her,” Blueface randomly wrote on X one day. “It’s been about 2 weeks since I cheated I think ima go for 3 she’s worth it."
Blueface Films His Son With Strippers Around
Police were called to Blueface's Los Angeles home nine times in 2023, and the most serious call was made alongside the Department of Children and Family Services. The rapper had been sharing videos online of his 6-year-old son Javaughn relaxing with strippers.
One of the videos showed strippers twerking in another room while his son and 1-year-old daughter Journey were with a babysitter in a separate room. Another clip featured Blue asking his son if he was gay while women stripped in a nearby room.
Police and child services ultimately did not move forward with anything after their visit, but cops have reportedly been to his home multiple times due to the rapper's neighbors complaining about fights and loud music.
Blueface Tells 6-Year-Old Son He’d Be Upset If He's Gay
Blueface again received a whopping amount of backlash when he questioned his son's sexuality over the summer. In a video captured of the exchange, Blue asked Javaughn whether or not he was gay because he wanted to eat some food instead of be in a room with strippers.
"It's booty cheeks out here," Blueface tells the boy. "You over here looking for chips and Slim Jim's and s**t."
"I love Slim Jims," Javaughn responds.
"You ain't gay is you?" Blueface replies. The child seems confused by the question. So, Blueface asks him multiple times until the boy says no.
"My man!" Blueface calls out before dapping his son. "My dawg!"
Blueface Accused of Stealing Woman's Phone and Hitting Her
According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's arrest document, obtained by XXL, Blueface, his then-pregnant significant other Chrisean Rock and others were accused of beating down on a woman inside the Palms Casino Resort on May 29.
The woman reportedly wanted to congratulate Chrisean on her pregnancy, and mentioned Blueface by saying "F**k him." Chrisean responded by allegedly punching the woman on the left side of her face.
Police say Blueface then snatched the victim's phone, put it in his pocket, and said, "This is mine now." Officers stated the woman later was able to retrieve her phone.