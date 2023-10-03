Blueface's shooting victim took a moment to take a selfie with the rapper while they were in court, and the rapper later clowned him for it.

Blueface Teases the Man He Shot at for Taking a Selfie With Rapper in Court

Blueface appeared in court on Monday (Oct. 2) to be sentenced for a 2022 shooting at a Las Vegas strip club. His victim, Kentabious Traylor, was also present in court. Moments before Blueface's verdict was read, Traylor took out his phone and snapped a quick photo of himself with Blueface and the rapper's legal team in the background. When the selfie was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Blueface quickly teased Traylor for the act.

"This man showed up to court told on me just to take a photo with me," Blue wrote on X.

Blueface Gets Suspended Sentence for Shooting

On Monday, Blueface appeared in court to be sentenced after pleading guilty over the summer for his involvement in the Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 8, 2022. The judge sentenced Blue, real name Jonathan Jamall Porter, to a suspended sentence of 24-60 months for the crime.

A suspended sentence does not equal prison time. It instead is a legal arrangement in which a person found guilty of a crime is not yet sentenced to prison. However, the accused will be ordered to serve the suspended sentence if they commit another crime during a specified period or break the judge's mandate.

In Blueface's case, the judge said he can't be seen around anyone with a firearm. He is also not allowed to attend any strip clubs in the downtown Las Vegas area.

"He can only be in those areas if he has work applications or any legitimate basis to be there, not as a pastime," the judge added.

Blueface also cannot interact with the victim of the shooting or his family, and he cannot drink or smoke during the extent of his probation.

Blueface's attorney, Kristina Wildeveld, later released a statement to XXL about the outcome of the case.

"This morning Mr. Porter was sentenced to probation not to exceed three years and he has the ability to earn a reduction to a gross misdemeanor charge upon successful completion of his probation," Wildeveld said. "He is ultimately just looking forward to getting back to focusing on his music career and moving forward with his life."

Check out Blueface clowning his shooting victim's selfie below.

See Blueface Shooting Victim's Selfie