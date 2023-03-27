Blueface Sued by Woman Who Claims She Was Injured in Strip Club Shooting – Report

Blueface is facing a civil lawsuit from a woman who claims she was injured at a Las Vegas strip club on the night the rapper is accused of firing shots outside the venue.

On March 23, local Las Vegas news channel CBS 8 News reported Jasmine Brooks is suing the rapper and the now defunct Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club over the incident, which occurred on Oct. 8, 2022. According to the lawsuit obtained by the outlet, Brooks claims she "sustained injuries to her body, specifically her face as a result of defendants’ inadequate, unreasonable and egregiously deficient security of the property."

The lawsuit reportedly does not specify how Brooks was injured but adds Blueface "breached his duty of reasonable care by carrying and firing a firearm into a crowded room of people."

"At all relevant times, [the gentlemen’s club] allowed defendant Blueface to be a guest on their premises while in possession of an unidentified firearm," her lawsuit continues.

Brooks is reportedly seeking a jury trial and more than $15,000 in damages.

As previously reported, Blueface was arrested on Nov. 15, 2022 and charged with attempted murder for the October incident where a patron of the club claimed he was jumped by the rapper's crew after making a joke about their car. Things allegedly escalated outside when the alleged victim reportedly approached the rapper and his crew in his truck as they were leaving and asked "Who hit me?" When someone ran up to the truck, the driver sped off. That's when Blueface is accused of firing shots in the truck's direction.

Later video surfaced that appeared to showmBlueface and his crew leaving the club and a truck swerving near them. A man in the video identified as Blueface then appears to shoot at the vehicle as it speeds off.

The club's license was revoked a week after the shooting and they were shut down. They have since also reportedly sued Blueface, blaming their license revocation on Blueface's actions that night.

XXL has reached out to Blueface's team for comment.