Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder

Blueface has been arrested in Las Vegas on a warrant for attempted murder.

On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Blueface, born Johnathan Porter, was taken into custody by Las Vegas Metro Police Department detectives outside Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles in Las Vegas, according to a press release disseminated by the LVMDP's Twitter. He was arrested for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure during an incident that occurred on Oct. 8.

"On November 15, 2022 at approximately 2:40 p.m., LVMPD detectives arrested 25-year-

old Johnathan Porter on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022 in the 6300 block of Windy Road," the police statement reads. "Porter was arrested outside a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive. He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure."

TMZ captured footage of the arrest, which shows multiple detectives assisting in bringing the rapper to the ground and taking him into custody. Blueface's girlfriend Chrisean Rock is also in the video. Blueface is eventually led away in the clip while bystanders question the reason for his arrest.

Blueface has had multiple run-ins with the law in the last year. In February, he was arrested for gun possession in California following a traffic stop. Last November, he was wanted by the police in connection to an incident in which he was captured on camera attacking a bouncer at a Cali club who reportedly wouldn't let the rapper enter without showing ID.

XXL has reached out to Blueface's team and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for comment.

See Video of Blueface Being Taken Into Police Custody in Las Vegas Below