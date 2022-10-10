Blueface and Chrisean Rock Announce New Reality Show Crazy in Love

It looks like Blueface and Chrisean Rock's volatile relationship has been captured on camera for a new reality show called Crazy in Love.

On Sunday night (Oct. 9), the Zeus network shared on Instagram the trailer for the upcoming show, which is sure to be filled with all kinds of drama. The trailer is scored by Howling Snake Slayer's "I Was Born to Haunt You," and starts off by showing Blueface and Chrisean Rock hugging and caressing each other under low lights. After a heart-pumping sound effect, things go black and the video clips change to actual moments taken from their wild relationship including scenes featuring toe-sucking, tears and tussles as the score of Chrisean Rock's single "Vibe" plays. The show is revealed to be "Coming soon."

"NEW SHOW ALERT!!!!," the IG caption reads for the trailer. "It’s A love only they can explain!! Get ready @chriseanrockbabyy and @bluefasebabyy are taking us on their crazy journey to LOVE!! Stay tuned #ChriseanAndBluefaceCrazyinLove is COMING SOON TO ZEUS!!!!! Who’s ready?! Drop those in the comments Link in bio to subscribe now and Stay Tuned!! ONLY ON Zeus!!"

"It’s US against the World!!" Chrisean Rock captioned the trailer on her Instagram page. "Get ready to see @bluefasebabyy and me #CRAZYINLOVE on your TV screens!!"

Blueface also shared the trailer on his page, captioning the video, "'Til death do us part' It’s me and you @chriseanrockbabyy #CrazyInLove and coming to your TV screens!!"

If the cameras have been following the couple for the last four months, they've surely captured some explosive footage. Blueface and Chrisean Rock's toxic relationship has played out in the public and on social media often. Back in May, Rock claimed she fought Blueface's mother and sister. A few months later, the couple was captured on camera fighting on a Hollywood sidewalk. Days later, Rock was reportedly arrested after video surfaced of her assaulting Blueface outside a club in Arizona. Last month, Blueface got into a fight with Chrisean Rock's father, which is captured in the trailer below.

Recently, Rock shared a sex tape with Blueface on Instagram after claiming she was single.

Check Out the Trailer for Blueface and Chrisean Rock's New Reality Show Crazy in Love Below