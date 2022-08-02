Police Reportedly Investigating Blueface and Chrisean Rock Fight, Chrisean Appears to Confirm They’re Still Together

A criminal report has reportedly been filed in connection to the fight involving Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock.

On Tuesday (Aug. 2), TMZ reported the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the kerfuffle that went down early this morning between Blue and Rock on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. According to the celebrity new site's sources, police want to interview Blue and Rock about the physical altercation. They will also be reviewing surveillance footage in the area. The investigation could lead to charges being filed.

XXL has reached out Blueface's team and the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

As previously reported, video of Blueface and Chrisean Rock throwing hands surfaced this morning. In the video, the rapper is attempting to elude Rock's pursuit on a side walk before things get physical. Rock punches Blueface and he hits her back. They end up on the ground with the rapper restraining Rock for several seconds. After he gets up, she continues to mindlessly follow him before they get into another tussle. Someone then appears to break up the chaotic situation.

Just hours after the footage surfaced, Blueface shared video of himself and Rock chilling back at home. Blue laments about the situation, remarking how Rock blacked his eye with her punch. He then offers her $100,000 to leave him alone.

It looks like Rock will be doing no such thing. In an Instagram Story post uploaded this afternoon, she expressed her refusal to end the relationship with Blueface.

"No money in the world can make me leave you," she typed. "You might as well call the psych ward to get me out this bih."

She also uploaded a snippet of a collab track with her and Blueface, captioning the post, "This my last IG post."

Blueface's mom has also weighed in on the situation.

"Let me [Blueface's sister] know if you need us to come over there," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

In another post, she also pointed out Chrisean Rock's 666,000 Instagram followers, noting 666 as the number of the beast in the Old Testament of the Bible.

"I pledge the blood of Jesus over Johnathan and I rebuke all evil in the name of Jesus," she captioned the post.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock's relationship has featured numerous toxic moments. Back in May, Rock claimed she fought the rapper's mother and sister. A few days later, Blueface attempted to distance himself from Rock. She then tried to prove her loyalty by removing one of her front teeth. She later got a picture of Blueface's face on the tooth and put in back in.