Blueface Gets Into Physical Fight With Chrisean Rock on Hollywood Sidewalk

Blueface recently got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock and it was all captured on camera.

On Tuesday (Aug. 2), video surfaced of Blueface and Rock duking it out on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. In video of the wild incident, Blueface is initially seen trying to walk away from Rock, who is heard telling the rapper to return to the car.

"Why are you following me?" Blueface questions.

As Rock pursues the rapper, things quickly escalate, with the toxic couple locking arms. From there, Rock appears to punch Blue and he returns the favor. They fall to the ground. The "Thotiana" rapper then gets on top of Rock. A spectator recording the conflict attempts to intervene verbally.

"That's not good, bro," the man recording states.

Blueface keeps the woman pinned down on the ground for several seconds before getting up and attempting to walk away again. Rock continues to follow him. The couple ends up tussling again as more spectators look on. After separating, someone who seems to be a security guard steps in to finally put an end to the chaotic scene.

It appears things are mostly all good between the couple now. Blueface has since-posted a video with Rock back at home. He gave an oddly calm recap of the night's events. During the clip, he offered Rock $100,000 to leave him alone.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock's drama-filled relationship has made the hip-hop headlines numerous times. In May, Rock claimed she fought Blueface's mom and sister. Last month, their relationship appeared to hit a roadblock when Blueface called Rock unreliable publicly. Rock later attempted to prove her love by getting a picture of Blueface designed on her fake tooth.

XXL has reached out to Blueface's team for comment.

See Video of Blueface Fighting With Chrisean Rock Below