Blueface’s Mom and Sister Claim He Assaulted Them, But His Girlfriend Says She Fought Them

Blueface is dealing with family drama, again. This time, Blueface's mother and sister claim he assaulted them, but his girlfriend has come forward and said she fought them.

It all started on Saturday (May 28) when Blueface’s mom, Karlissa Saffold, hopped on her Instagram page to show off her face, which appears to be swollen. She then called out the "Thotiana" rapper for allowing his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, to assault her daughter.

"All I know is my son will never bring that person around my family ever again in life and that’s all that matters. Carry on," she wrote. "And neither will the police or the judge. The End."

"@bluefasebabyy I will never forgive you for what you did to @kaliweae [Blueface’s sister] & @drjioproducedit [her husband]," he continued. "Never life and I pray God has mercy on your soul."

Blueface’s sister, Kali Miller, also jumped on her Instagram account and posted a video claiming that the Los Angeles rapper assaulted her and their mother. "Deadass, Blueface is a lame-ass nigga. The nigga dead-ass punched me and my mother in the face," she said. "And the nigga is lame as fuck and gets no respect." Kali had some more choice words for Blue on her IG Story as well. "Idc, how much money you got or how big your name is your still a lame ass nigga," she typed in one post. Check it out below.

However, Blueface shared a video featuring Chrisean Rock on the floor confessing that she was the one who assaulted his mom and sister. In the clip below (swipe left), the 25-year-old rapper asked Rock why she allegedly laid hands on them. “Why did you beat their ass like that?” he questioned her. Rock replied, “They gave me no option.”

Blueface also reiterated that he didn’t assault his mom or sister. “They can't just take their L, they want to say I did it,” he said in the video. “I'm a whole fucking boxer out here.”

There’s no word on what prompted the altercation between Blueface’s girlfriend and the rapper’s mother and sister. Video of the fight has surfaced on the internet and it does show Rock physically attacking Blueface’s sister. Shockingly, Blueface appears to be watching the fight and not intervening. Watch it below.

XXL does not support bullying or violence of any kind.