Blueface Quotes Scarface After Video of Him Kicking, Stomping Club Bouncer Surfaces

Blueface appears to have responded to a recent video that features him stomping on a bouncer. Last night, the Cash Money West rapper hopped on his Instagram page and addressed the clip by quoting actor Al Pacino’s drug kingpin character Tony Montana from the classic 1983 film Scarface.

Blueface posted a photo of himself on Tuesday (Sept. 14) and with the bold caption: “You need people like me to point the finger at an say that’s the bad guy—Scarface.”

The former 2019 XXL Freshman is probably referring to reports of him allegedly attacking a club bouncer after he was asked to show proper identification this past weekend.

According to TMZ, Blueface showed up to Skinny's Lounge in San Fernando Valley, Calif. on Sunday (Sept. 12) and was stopped by the bouncer who asked him for his ID. The 24-year-old rapper told the bouncer he didn't have one and pulled out his phone to Google himself and show he is famous. The bouncer reportedly wasn’t satisfied and didn’t allow Blueface to enter the club. This is when he, along with two other men, allegedly assaulted the bouncer, leaving him with cuts and bruises.

Footage of the assault later surfaced the following day. In the clip, a man that is accompanying the "Thotiana" rhymer throws the initial punch at the bouncer, followed by additional blows. Blueface is seen at one point stomping the security with another man. Two women enter the frame and are recording the incident on their smartphones. Blueface then stomps on the bouncer again while another member of the rapper’s crew pulls up the victim up by his feet.

Near the end of the video, Blueface appears to be checking on the bouncer, presumably to see if he is conscious or not. The California artist then leaves the scene.

After the assault, the bouncer was rushed to a local hospital where he was treated for bruises and scratches that required stitches. A battery report has been filed and police are currently investigating the incident.