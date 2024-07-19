Blueface Granted Probation Again in Las Vegas Shooting Case but Will Remain in Jail for Separate Probation Violation

Blueface is granted probation again for his Las Vegas shooting case, but will still remain in jail in California for a separate probation violation.

Blueface Granted Probation in Las Vegas Shooting Case

On Tuesday (July 16), local news outlet 8 News Now reported that Clark County District Court Judge Kathleen Delaney granted probation for up to three years while suspending a two-to-five-year prison sentence for Blueface. This means the rapper does not have to serve time in prison if he complies with the conditions of his probation.

Judge Delaney also sentenced Blueface to 30 days in jail but gave him time served as the "Thotiana" rapper still remains behind bars for a separate probation violation in California.

The ruling comes after Judge Delaney issued a bench warrant for Blueface back in February. The warrant claimed that Blueface had violated the terms of his probation after viral cell phone footage appeared to show Blueface pulling a woman on stage during a show in Salt Lake City. The rapper then instructed his fiancée Jaidyn Alexis to "get her," before Alexis could be seen throwing punches at the woman.

When reached for comment, Blueface's attorney Kristina Wildeveld told XXL her client had never "violated" any probation.

"Mr. Porter was not 'violated' as was alleged," she said in a statement. "The bench warrant that was issued was quashed. We agreed that any allegations of him not following the directives of what was required of him while on parole in Nevada, which he was serving in California, was a technical violation and agreed to a 30-day revocation concurrent to the time he was already doing in California, nothing more."

She continued by saying Blueface's probation is more of a warning from the court. "He didn't have any new arrests, police contact or anything else," she added. "No time was added to his sentence. It was a warning from the court to follow the orders from probation which he intends to do. He's only always had one sentence in Nevada for which he was placed on probation. I handled both cases together."

That reported probation violation came after Blueface was granted a suspended sentence of two to five years in October of 2023 for his involvement in a 2022 Las Vegas shooting.

Blueface Currently in Jail for Separate Probation Violation

Blueface's release date for his other probation violation in California has not yet been determined, but he has a court date scheduled for July 29.

In a statement to XXL, Santa Clarita, Calif.'s Deputy District Attorney Tatiana Chahoian said Blueface could still serve time for that violation.

"Long story short—Blueface’s release date has not been determined as of yet," she told XXL. "He has a court date for sentencing on the probation violation on July 29, 2024, and on that date, the judge will determine how much time, if any, he will be serving."

Blueface has been in jail for seven months and currently remains in custody despite being initially scheduled for release on July 2. Blueface was found in violation of his probation after he attacked a bouncer at a California nightclub back in 2021. He is not currently in jail because of the bouncer attack, but merely because it violated his probation.

