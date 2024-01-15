Blueface Won’t Be Released From Jail Until Summer

Blueface will have to spend the first seven months of 2024 behind bars.

Blueface Release Date Revealed

Blueface is currently behind bars at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles, the result of turning himself in for violating his probation on Friday (Jan. 12). According to police documents obtained by XXL on Monday (Jan. 15), Blueface will behind bars until the summer. His release date is currently listed as July 2, 2024.

Blueface's Current Legal Issues

As previously reported, Blueface was taken into custody during a court hearing on Jan. 12 to address him violating his probation in connection to the assault of a security guard in a San Fernando Valley, Calif. club back in 2021.

"I'm handling some mandatory issues man," Blue said in video captured of the rapper going to court. "I'll see you on the other side."

According to Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, the latest legal drama is due to Blueface being charged in connection to incidents involving his children's mothers, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis. Chrisean accompanied Blueface to turn himself in.

"Lord knows our hearts are praying for Jonathan," Saffold wrote on her Instagram Story. "Jaidyn got him one charge, Rock got him the one that violated the other. That's why it's so quiet praying everyone understands now why I didn't want them together. Because parents want what's best for their children. I love them all but not together. Praying for everyone to listen to their parents."

Last year, the Los Angeles rapper avoided jail time in connection to a shooting in Las Vegas in October of 2022. Blueface was handed a five-year suspended sentence for the shooting on Oct. 2, 2023, after taking a plea deal last June.