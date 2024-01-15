Video Shows Chrisean Rock and Her Baby Walking With Blueface as He Turns Himself in to Jail

A new video shows Chrisean Rock and her baby walking along with Blueface while he turned himself in to jail last week.

Chrisean Rock and Her Baby Seen With Blueface as He Turns Himself in to Jail

On Monday (Jan. 15), video emerged on social media of Chrisean Rock and her baby escorting the "Thotiana" rapper into jail. Blue reportedly turned himself in for a probation violation last Friday (Jan. 12).

In the video below, Blueface's manager Wack 100 is also seen speaking with the rapper's legal representation. Wack has implied on social media that Blueface has been behind bars since Friday and has even started advertising "Free Blueface" merchandise on his website.

XXL confirmed that he was taken into custody on Jan. 12 and is being housed in the Men's Central Jail in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Read More: Soulja Boy Wants Blueface Out of Jail to Fight Him

Blueface Turns Himself in to Jail

While it remains unclear why Blue is actually in jail, No Jumper previously shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Blueface turning himself in.

"I'm handling some mandatory issues, man," Blue said in the video. "I'll see you on the other side."

Chrisean Rock being seen with Blue also comes after Blue's mom, Karlissa Saffold, had accused Jaidyn Alexis and Rock of being the reason her son is in jail. Saffold wouldn't elaborate on what exactly Blueface was charged with.

"My baby is in jail and my heart is broken again," Saffold wrote in part on her Instagram Story. "Because they don't listen...If I'm lying tell them to tell why he in there. Because it all could have been avoided. Especially knowing who he is and that he was on probation when BM #1 threw a glass at security and BM #2 hit a fan. When u with people who love you they don't get s**t started then act like nothing happened. If they both love him they would stand up and say what happened and apologize to me because I tried to get them all to do the right thing."

Additionally, Blueface dropped off his Free Blueface album on Jan. 12.

Blueface was previously given a suspended sentence of 24 to 60 months for his role in a Las Vegas shooting in October of 2023. During the court date last October, he was also sentenced to no more than three years of probation.

Watch the video of Chrisean Rock and Blueface below.

Watch Chrisean Rock Head in to Jail With Blueface on X