Blueface Releases Free Blueface EP After Going to Jail

Even jail can't keep Blueface down. The recently incarcerated rapper dropped a new EP called Free Blueface.

Blueface Drops New EP After Turning Himself In to Jail

Hours after turning himself in to jail on Friday (Jan. 12), Blueface released a new EP aptly titled Free Blueface. The cover artwork features a discolored mugshot of Blue from his November 2022 arrest for a shooting that occurred in Las Vegas on Oct. 8, 2022.

The seven-track collection boasts guest appearances from some big-name artists like Kevin Gates and DDG. All the songs feature the Los Angeles rapper spitting off-kilter rhymes over hyphy-styled beat productions.

Also, Blue's manager, Wack 100, posted on his IG page info on how to cop Free Blueface merchandise.

The project should hold fans down while Blueface spends his time in the county.

So Why Is Blueface In Jail?

On Friday (Jan. 12), No Jumper posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Blueface allegedly surrendering to authorities and going to jail for a probation violation.

"I'm handling some mandatory issues man," Blue said in the video, which can be viewed below. "I'll see you on the other side."

The specifics of Blueface's parole violation are unclear, but his mother, Karlissa Saffold, informed fans on Instagram that he had turned himself in after being charged with two separate offenses that allegedly involve his two baby mothers, Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock. Saffold did not elaborate on the specific charges.

"Lord knows our hearts are praying for Jonathan," Saffold wrote on her Instagram Story. "Jaidyn got him one charge, Rock got him the one that violated the other. That's why it's so quiet praying everyone understands now why I didn't want them together. Because parents want what's best for their children. I love them all but not together. Praying for everyone to listen to their parents."

Blueface received a suspended sentence of between 24 and 60 months in prison for his involvement in a Las Vegas shooting in October of 2023. The "Thotiana" rhymer was also sentenced to no more than three years of probation during a court date last October. A suspended sentence often means that Blue will only go to prison if he commits another crime during a specified period of time.

Hopefully, Blueface will be able to get out of jail sooner than later.

Watch Blueface turn himself in to jail and listen to his Free Blueface EP below.

Watch Blueface Turn Himself in to Jail

Listen to Blueface's Free Blueface EP below.

Listen to Blueface's Free Blueface EP