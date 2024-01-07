Soulja Boy has threatened Blueface with bodily harm.

Soulja Boy Threatens Blueface - 'You a Dead Man Walking'

On Saturday (Jan. 6), Soulja Boy jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and threatened Blueface with bodily harm. The Atlanta rapper may be angry at Blue because of the videos that surfaced on social media of him stomping on a Soulja Boy album plaque while performing at a club. In a series of posts below, Soulja appears eager to hurt the rapper for his trolling.

"You a dead man walking [Blueface]," the "Crank That" rhymer wrote.

"A n***a ever tried you and you just wanted to shoot his a*s like f**k all the fighting I'm finna pop this n***a [explosion, tears of emoji and man shrugging emojis]," he jokingly added.

It doesn't look like Soulja Boy wants to really do any serious harm to Blue, but he definitely wants to squabble with him, possibly in a boxing match.

"Y'all wanna see me crash out so bad right? Watch this [purple devil]," Soulja added, along with several tears of joy emojis.

Blueface Stomps on a Soulja Boy Album Plaque While Performing

Blueface and Soulja Boy have been feuding since December of 2023. It all started when Blue said he could beat Soulja in a Verzuz battle on the Open Thoughts podcast. Since then, the two rappers have been slandering each other on social media. Blueface took his beef with Soulja Boy to the next level with his latest trolling prank.

On Saturday (Jan. 6), several viral videos surfaced on social media featuring Blue stomping and standing on a certification plaque for Soulja Boy's 2007 debut album, Souljaboytellem.com. While performing his song "Hello," Blue can be seen dancing on top of the album plaque as the crowd cheers him on. Soulja Boy must have caught wind of the videos and is upset by them. Already in the first week of January 2024, Blueface has gotten on the bad side of Soulja Boy and NLE Choppa.

Read Soulja Boy's threats against Blueface and watch Blue stomp on a Soulja Boy album plaque below.

Read Soulja Boy's Threatening Posts Against Blueface

Watch Blueface Stomp and Stand on Soulja Boy's Album Plaque While Performing