Soulja Boy Encourages Fans to Watch NSFW Content on Apple Vision Pro

Soulja Boy is urging his fans to watch NSFW content on the new Apple Vision Pro.

On Sunday (Feb. 11), Soulja Boy went on Instagram Live and showed off his new Apple Vision Pro device in action. In the video clip, which can be seen below, SB marvels about the new technology that gives wearers the ability to integrate digital media into the real world. He urges fans to peep triple-X content on the device.

"Imagine watching porn on this joint," Soulja Boy says with a laugh. "Yo, all your whole photo album come on here. So, imagine the flick you got in your phone, I was just watching this s**t in 3D like, 'Oh my God.'"

"Y'all can't see what I'm looking at, right?" he continues. "Whoa, turn it off. Turn it off. Check. When y'all get this s**t, whatever flick y'all got in your phone, y'all gotta watch this s**t on the Apple Vision, I'm telling you. This s**t look 3D."

Apple Releases Apple Vision Pro

Tech giant Apple released its new device Apple Vision Pro on Feb. 2. The headset allows users to use hand gestures, eye tracking and speech recognition to interact with the device, which displays digital media onto the real world. The asking price AVP is $3,499. The headset is Apple's latest new product since the Apple Watch was released in 2015.

