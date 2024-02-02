Soulja Boy, TiaCorine, Icewear Vezzo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

It's February and that means a fresh lineup of music just in time for the weekend. In this round, an Atlanta legend gives fans a swaggy new project, a North Carolina rapper unveils a new EP, a Detroit rhymer returns with another full-length project and more.

Soulja Boy Delivers Swag 6 Project

Since Soulja Boy's beef with Blueface is on a reprieve, the Atlanta rapper decided to drop his latest project, Swag 6, the sixth installment in his Swag series. The set's first single is "Left Right," a bouncy track influenced by the New Jersey Club sound. On the song, Big Draco spits flossy bars about being rich and the women that draw his attention.

"Flex/Pull up and I got to flex/All of the bad b***hes I got them wet/Young n***a pull up and spray with that tec/Bad b***ch, she pull up she giving me neck/Pretty boy Flex/Pull up and young n***a jump off a jet/Young n***a cashing out I got a check/Bad b***h pullin' up and givin' me sex," Soulja raps on the song.

On his Instagram page, Soulja shared a video of himself demonstrating how to do the simplistic dance routine. See Draco's video below.

TiaCorine Releases Almost There EP

TiaCorine is back with her new project, Almost There. The EP arrives two years after the release of her full-length project, I Can't Wait, which dropped in 2022. The eight-song collection boasts guest appearances from Key Glock and Luh Tyler who is featured on "Yung Joc." The latter song's music video can be viewed below.

In support of her new EP, the 2023 XXL Freshman is embarking on a tour in March. The month-long North American trek kicks off March 2 in Chicago and hits major cities like Boston, Philadelphia, Charlotte, N.C., Houston and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Seattle on March 27. Peep the tour dates below.

Icewear Vezzo Returns With Live From the 6 Album

Following his DJ Drama-hosted Paint The City mixtape release in December of 2022, Icewear Vezzo returns with his highly-anticipated album, Live From the 6. The project marks Vezzo's continuing musical journey after signing with Quality Control Music in 2022. The LP's title is in reference to 6 Mile Road, also known as "the 6," where the Detroit rhymer grew up. The gritty thoroughfare in the Motor City played a significant role in shaping Vezzo's experiences and musical influences.

To promote the project, Vezzo released his fun music video for "Perfect," featuring his good friend DaBaby. The visual, directed by Boomin Filmz and Diego Cruz, features Vezzo and DaBaby engaging in a friendly yet competitive game of golf with two gorgeous women as their caddies. Following their golf outing, the dynamic rap duo are involved in a high-stakes tennis match with stacks of cash up for grabs.

Check out other new projects this week below.