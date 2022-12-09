A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Icewear Vezzo and DJ Drama, Scorey and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

It's not Christmas just yet but hip-hip always keeps the gift rapping coming week after week. This time around, a Bronx rap-crooner drops a highly-anticipated album, a veteran rhymer from Detriot unleashes a mixtape hosted by an iconic DJ, another spitter repping New York delivers a new project and more.

Just three days after celebrating his 27th birthday, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie finally comes through with his long-awaited new album, Me vs. Myself. Originally slated to drop back in November, the Boogie Down Bronx native wisely delayed the release of his fourth studio LP immediately upon learning that Drake and 21 Savage were about to put out Her Loss on the very same day.

"Sorry but album dropping in December now," A Boogie bluntly stated on his Instagram Story accompanied by a number of laughing emojis. "Drake was dropping the same day and I’m not with that.”

Now that the 22-track album has arrived, Me vs. Myself offers up a completely stacked lineup of notable guest appearances including Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Tory Lanez and G Herbo, among others. Giving fans a solid glimpse into what they can expect from his new project, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie dropped a total of six previously released singles from the LP such as "Ballin," which came out on Nov. 3, and "Water (Drowning Pt. 2)," which features Kodak Black and serves as a sequel to their 2017 smash hit, "Drowning."

Me vs. Myself follows the successful release of A Boogie's last full-length album, Artist 2.0, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 back in 2020. The "Take Shots" artist is gearing up to support the new album with his 17-date Me vs. Myself Tour that kicks off in February of next year.

In a year that has seen more Gangsta Grillz than a Paul Wall fan convention, Icewear Vezzo drops off his new DJ Drama-hosted mixtape, Paint The City, the Detroit mainstay's first project since being signed to Quality Control Music.

Just one week prior to the release of Paint The City, Vezzo previewed the new tape by unleashing his Jeezy-assisted lead single, "One Time." The ominous yet turnt-up street anthem was produced by Antt Beatz and finds vocals from both Icewear Vezzo and Jeezy being amplified by DJ Drama's unapologetically hyped adlibs. Other guest appearances on the 15-track mixtape include Future, Kodak Black and 2 Chainz.

Icewear Vezzo's debut project under the QC imprint comes quickly following the July release of Rich Off Pints 3, the acclaimed third installment of the "Know The Difference" MC's mixtape series of the same name.

Finally, Scorey is back with his second project, Help Is on the Way. The 16-song collection is the follow-up to his 2021 EP, Catch Me If You Can, and features a guest appearance from his mentor Polo G who signed him to his label, Only Dreamers Achieve in partnership with Columbia Records.

Before the LP's release, Scorey dropped the first single, "Oh Well" back in November. The John Luther and Nash Beats-produced track features the Syracuse, N.Y. rap-singer bidding farewell to an unreliable friend.

"He said that I'm fake 'cause I ain't put him on no plane/Oh well, I ain't tryna buy no friendship anyway/He said he gon' kill me when he catch me down the way/Oh well, I ain't trippin', niggas know just how I play," he cautions on the song.

For his second single, Scorey went with a guitar-driven tune "156 Hudson." On it, the 24-year-old artist reflects on his time as a street hustler and eulogizes the fallen soldiers who died in the unrepentant drug game.

"156 Hudson, that's where I was thuggin' at/I can't lie, I broke up wit' the streets and keep on runnin' back/All this bloodshed, still could never get my brother back/Wipe my tears with a hunnid racks (Racks)," he rhymes on the song produced by Nick Mira, Paryo, Banrisk, Nash Beats, Haze and Taz Taylor.

Meanwhile, on his Instagram account, Scorey posted a Triller video of himself rapping along to his Polo G-assisted banger "Get Money." Watch below.

Check out new projects from Bun B and Statik Selektah, Kool G Rap, Mount Westmore and more below.