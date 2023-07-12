TiaCorine Wishes She Could Erase Things From Her Past in Her ABCs

TiaCorine has a way with words and a unique take on sounds. As it pertains to her eclectic music, she's no holds barred, dishing out a little bit of everything. From her innovative style, to her the many layers in her music, the 30-year-old artist isn't one to be placed inside of a box because her personality is boundless. While TiaCorine continues to keep the buzz around her name growing, she's showing her fun, carefree side in her 2023 XXL Freshman ABCs.

Tia is frank with her stance on things. So, when it came to her ABCs, she starts off with "ass," and her explanation is simple. "Ass because I like ass," she explains. "And I like the strip club and there's nothing better than a nice ass."

TiaCorine also shares that she's a pet lover. "Dog ’cause I have dogs, and I love dogs and I'ma dog," the rhymer shares for the letter D. "I have a pitbull and I have a morkie."

When it comes to the letter E, Tia expresses a gem that will likely resonate with many. "E is for erase because I feel like a lot of us wish we had a big, fat-ass eraser, so we could just erase s**t that we just never wish happened," she states.

For M, TiaCorine opts for a word that everyone loves and essentially needs. "Money ’cause I get money," she says. "I love money. Money is great."

Towards the end of the alphabet, Tia keeps it real for the letter W, choosing the word window. "’Cause I used to be window shopping," she expresses candidly. "I still do sometimes."

Tap in with TiaCorine and get to know who she is off the mic in her ABCs below.

Watch TiaCorine's 2023 XXL Freshman ABCs

