Blueface Checks in From Jail to Diss Soulja Boy for Clowning Blue for Getting Locked Up

Not even jail can slow down the Blueface and Soulja Boy beef. Blue has checked in from behind bars to check SB for clowning him for getting locked up.

Blueface Responds to Soulja Boy Diss

On Thursday (Jan. 18), Blueface used his phone time to address Soulja Boy recently reveling in Blue's misfortune. In a call made from jail, which can be heard below, the "Thotiana" rhymer addresses the latest SB slight.

"I don't know why Soulja Boy out there popping it," Blueface says over the phone. "Any n***a happy a n***a in jail, he the type of n***a that tell. We already heard cuz was in here on [protective custody], yellow jumpsuit eating applesauce and Lunchables and s**t."

Blue's retort is a direct response to Soulja Boy going on Instagram Live on Tuesday (Jan. 17), and making jokes at Blue's expense.

"That n***a sitting jail broke as f**k," Soulja Boy said, while showing off several money stacks. "You wanna talk baby mommas, I'm finna go give this to your baby momma and put d**k in her mouth while you in jail. You know she gon' need d**k in her mouth for Valentine's Day. Now, you can't even give it to her ’cause you out here trolling. Now, you done went broke."

The Blueface and Soulja Boy Beef Explained

The Blueface and Soulja Boy beef popped off in December of 2023 when Blue said he could beat Soulja in a Verzuz. They later traded wild shots on social media, which included Blue making scandalous allegations about Soulja Boy's child's mother Jackilyn Martinez, which has resulted a lawsuit. Blueface turned himself in to police for a probation violation last week and will have to stay in jail until this summer. Nevertheless, Soulja has continued taking shots.

Check out Blueface's response to Soulja Boy dissing him for going to jail below.

Hear Blueface Respond to Soulja Boy