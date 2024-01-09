Soulja Boy and Blueface's feud continues to heat up, as the pair continue to exchange threats on social media.

Blueface and Soulja Boy Beef Heats Up With More Threats

On Sunday (Jan. 7), Soulja Boy hopped on Instagram Live to continue his instigation of Blueface. This time around, Draco said it was time for him and Blue to meet face-to-face. He demanded the "Thotiana" rapper send his address so they could "meet up and die."

"On my momma, man, all that internet s**t, all that playing back and forth," Soulja began in the video below. "Let's die, let's meet up and die. Let's die ASAP, let's meet right now. Whenever you see this live just DM me the addy and we gonna be through. Let's shoot it up, let's shoot it out."

Blueface inevitably got wind of Soulja Boy's violent threats, and wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Him stomach hurting."

Soulja Boy Threatens Blueface - "You a Dead Man Walking"

It's unclear if any addresses were exchanged, but this isn't the first time Soulja Boy has threatened Blueface with bodily harm in the last few days. On Jan. 6, Big Draco jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said Blue was a "dead man walking."

The threat may have been in response to videos that emerged on social media of Blueface stomping on a Soulja Boy album plaque while performing at a club.

"You a dead man walking [Blueface]," the "Crank That" rhymer wrote on X.

"A n***a ever tried you and you just wanted to shoot his a*s like f**k all the fighting I'm finna pop this n***a [explosion, tears of emoji and man shrugging emojis]," he jokingly added.

Blueface and Soulja Boy have been trading shots since December of 2023 when Blue said he could easily beat Soulja in a Verzuz battle on the Open Thoughts podcast.

Watch Soulja Boy threaten Blueface and check out Blue's response below.

Watch Soulja Boy Threaten Blueface

See Blueface's Response to Soulja Boy on X

