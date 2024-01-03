Blueface Calls Out Soulja Boy and NLE Choppa on Jaidyn Alexis’ Song ‘Barbie Remix’

Blueface is taking aim at Soulja Boy and NLE Choppa on the remix to his fiancée Jaidyn Alexis' "Barbie" single.

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis Drop "Barbie (Remix)"

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), Jaidyn Alexis released the song and video for her "Barbie (Remix)" featuring Blueface. The Los Angeles rapper addresses recent beefs on his verse.

"Soulja Boy mad he found out his b***h f**ked, licked," Blue raps. "This my business, welcome to the circus/F**k your feelings, you a son of a b***h/NLE baby mama wanna hit/Why you lying ’bout the number, b***h, you know I got the digits/I aint' never pulled it out and ain't have a b***h to kiss it."

Read More: 23 of the Wildest Moments on Instagram Live Involving Rappers

Blueface Comments on Remix

A few hours following the song's release, Blueface hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to comment about the track.

"Every remix I’ve ever done has done 2x better then original it was only right I bless my day 1 we gone get a platinum record with both our names on it that will complete my career for me personally," he typed.

"Play with me on this internet an I’m going to USE you best thing you can do is not acknowledge me or join to the circus if I said it…it happen on sY dance around the truth," he added in a followup post.

Blueface's Beef With Soulja Boy and NLE Choppa

Blueface and Soulja Boy beef erupted last month after Blue said he could beat SB in a Verzuz. This led to a nasty back-and-forth between the rappers where Blue claimed he had sex with Soulja Boy's child's mother the day before their baby shower. This resulted in the mother of Draco's child suing Blueface for defamation.

Blueface and NLE Choppa traded shots last month as well after Choppa's child's mother accused Blue of trying to holla at her.

Watch Blueface call out Soulja Boy and NLE Choppa on Jaidyn Alexis' "Barbie (Remix)" below.

Watch Jaidyn Alexis' "Barbie (Remix)" Video Featuring Blueface

See Blueface's Tweets About "Barbie (Remix)"