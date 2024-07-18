Soulja Boy Sues Social Media Personalities Tasha K and William The Baddest for Spreading Gay Rumors

UPDATE (July 18):

A representative for Soulja Boy has released the following statement to XXL about the new lawsuit he filed against Tasha K and William The Baddest:

"Soulja Boy wants Tasha and Willam to run him his money. It's time that viewers and fans start holding these journalists accountable for promoting fake news and allowing others to defame these artists for clicks."

ORIGINAL STORY (July 18):

Soulja Boy is reportedly suing social media personalities Tasha K and Williams The Baddest for spreading gay rumors about the rapper.

Soulja Boy Files Lawsuit

On Thursday (July 18), TMZ broke the news that Soulja filed a lawsuit against Tasha and WTB for an interview they did back in May on her show Unwine With Tasha K. During the show, William claimed he had a sexual encounter with SB. In the lawsuit, Draco claims he sent both Tasha and William a letter demanding they retract the comments, to no avail. Now, Soulja is suing the two for defamation, sexual harassment, violation of right to privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and more. He is asking for $16 million in damages.

Soulja Boy Follows Through on Threat to Sue

Back in May, the interview of William The Baddest claiming on Tahsa K's show that he had a sexual encounter with Soulja Boy went viral, with WTB going into details about the rapper's genitalia. After getting wind of the clip, Soulja shot back and threatened to sue.

"Oh, hell nah. Y'all got me f**ked up," Soulja Boy snapped in the video, which can be seen below. "Lawsuits is incoming. Lawsuits is on the way. I want $100 million. Y'all got me f**ked up. Stop playing me, man. I'm a real gangsta...I do not swing that way."

