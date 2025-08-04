Soulja Boy’s Latest Legal Trouble Involves a Traffic Stop Leading to Arrest for Gun Possession – Report

UPDATE (Aug. 6):

Soulja Boy has been released from jail after gun charges against him were dropped in connection with his recent arrest.

On Tuesday (Aug. 5), Soulja Boy's attorney confirmed to XXL that police have dismissed the case against the Atlanta-bred rapper due to insufficient evidence. Soulja, born DeAndre Way, was arrested on Sunday (Aug. 3) in Los Angeles following a traffic stop where he was the passenger in a car during which police discovered a firearm. SB was booked for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Now, police have decided not to pursue the case.

SB's lawyer has released the following statement to XXL about the situation: "The DA dismissed the charges because the evidence was insufficient to establish that the gun was in Souljaboy’s possession, custody or control. Based upon the reported evidence it appears that he should have never been arrested."

ORIGINAL STORY (Aug. 4):

Soulja Boy was arrested in Los Angeles after police reportedly discovered a gun in his car over the weekend.

Soulja Boy Arrested for Gun Charge

On Sunday (Aug. 3), SB was booked following a traffic stop in the Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to police records obtained by XXL on Monday (Aug. 4). TMZ reports that a car that the rapper was a passenger in was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. Police discovered a gun in the car, and SB was arrested for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. As of press time, it appears Soulja remains behind bars.

XXL has reached out to Soulja Boy's team and the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

Soulja Boy's Prior Weapons Arrest

In 2011, Soulja Boy was arrested for felony drug and weapons charges in Temple, Ga. In 2014, he was arrested for gun charges in Los Angeles after police discovered a gun under his seat during a traffic stop. He was later convicted and sentenced to two years of probation. In 2016, he was sentenced to additional time on probation after police discovered guns in his home. He was arrested again in 2019 for violating his probation by possessing weapons.

Earlier this year, Soulja lost an assault and sexual battery civil suit where he was ordered to pay $4 million to the victim after being accused of kidnapping, rape and unpaid wages by his former assistant who he also had a relationship with.

