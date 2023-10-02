Blueface Will Serve Up to Five Years in Prison for Shooting at a Man If He Doesn’t Comply With Judge’s Demands

Blueface has been sentenced for his role in a shooting that transpired outside a Las Vegas strip club.

Blueface Given Suspended Sentence for Shooting

On Monday (Oct. 2), Blueface appeared in court to be sentenced after pleading guilty over the summer for his involvement in the Las Vegas shooting. The judge sentenced Blue, real name Jonathan Jamall Porter, to a suspended sentence of 24-60 months for the crime, which occurred in October of 2022. A suspended sentence does not translate to prison time, at least not yet. It serves as a legal arrangement in which a person who has been found guilty of a crime is not yet sentenced to jail. However, the accused will be ordered to serve the suspended sentence if he or she commits another crime during a specified period or breaks the judge's mandate.

In Blueface's case, the judge said he can't be seen around anyone with a firearm, and told Blue he's "playing with his liberty" if he surrounds himself with guns. He is also not allowed to attend any strip clubs in the downtown Las Vegas area.

"He can only be in those areas if he has work applications or any legitimate basis to be there, not as a pastime," the judge said.

Blue also cannot interact with the victim of the shooting or his family. He must stay away from drinking and smoking during the extent of his probation.

The shooting victim—Kentavious Traylor—told the judge at Blueface's sentencing that he was disappointed with the outcome.

"I know people who get more time for stealing bubblegum," Traylor said. "I'm just completely disappointed in all of this."

Traylor also took time to take a court selfie with Blueface in the background.

Blueface's Attorney Releases Statement

Blueface's attorney Kristina Wildeveld has released the following statement to XXL about the outcome of the case: "This morning Mr. Porter was sentenced to probation not to exceed three years and he has the ability to earn a reduction to a gross misdemeanor charge upon successful completion of his probation. He is ultimately just looking forward to getting back to focusing on his music career and moving forward with his life."

The Shooting Starts After a Joke Is Made About Blueface

Per legal documents obtained by TMZ, the shooting occurred when Blueface was at the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas on Oct. 8, 2022. The victim had apparently joked about Blueface chatting with "some females in a cheap vehicle."

The L.A. rapper didn’t like the joke, and members of his entourage allegedly hit the man "multiple times." The man later returned to the club in his truck, after which security footage captured Blueface pulling out his gun and firing shots at the vehicle as he drove away. The man was left with a bullet graze on his left hand and a truck riddled with bullet marks, according to police.

Blueface was arrested for the shooting in November of 2022. He pleaded guilty to one felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and one misdemeanor battery charge on July 3.

Watch Blueface receive a suspended five-year sentence below.

Watch Blueface Get Sentenced