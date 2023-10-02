Blueface Shouts Out Chrisean Rock’s Sister, Chrisean Seems to Respond by Name-Dropping Lil Baby

Blueface shouting out Chrisean Rock's sister appears to have led to Chrisean name-dropping Lil Baby to spite her newborn child's father.

Blueface Randomly Shouts Out Chrisean Rock's Sister

Blueface and Chrisean Rock's volatile relationship has reached a fever pitch, recently. On Monday (Oct. 2), Blueface randomly shouted out Chrisean Rock's sister Tesehki on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Tesehki a real one," Blueface posted.

It is unclear why Blueface was giving props to Tesehki. He may be referencing her almost rumbling with Natalie Nunn on the latest episode Baddies East, which aired on Sunday (Oct. 1).

Chrisean Rock Appears to Respond to Blueface Tweet

Several hours later, Chrisean Rock seemingly responded to Blueface's post. She trolled her child's father by writing the same post as him but replacing the name with Lil Baby.

"Lil Baby a real one," she typed.

Blueface tweet. bluefacebleedem/Twitter loading...

Chrisean Rock tweet. chriseanmalone/Twitter loading...

Blueface's Beef With Lil Baby

Blueface's issue with Lil Baby sparked back in February when Blueface got perturbed after Chrisean Rock revealed Lil Baby complimented her when they met in person during NBA All-Star Weekend. Blueface would later expose alleged texts from Lil Baby to Chrisean Rock and claimed Baby was trying to pursue Chrisean. Earlier this month, Blueface dissed Lil Baby on the track "Baby Momma Drama." A day later, both rappers appeared to trade shots on social media.