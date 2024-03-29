Lil Baby and DJ Akademiks Are Beefing Again

Lil Baby and DJ Akademiks are back beefing after Ak called the Atlanta rapper out for appearing to wear nail polish in a new music video.

DJ Akademiks Calls Out Lil Baby

On Thursday night (March 28), Akademiks reposted a clip of a new Lil Baby music video on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the clip, which can be seen below, the Quality Control rapper appears to have on nail polish in some scenes where he is flipping the bird to the camera.

"Dis n***a ain’t been the same since then Michael Rubin parties… I kno his nails not painted .. man wats going on in rap," Ak captioned the clip.

In a follow-up post, he shared a photo of Lil Baby at billionaire entrepreneur Michael Rubin's 2023 July 4th party along with the caption, "The day we lost Lil Baby."

Lil Baby Responds

Lil Baby responded a few hours later to Ak calling him out.

"Y'all blogs gotta stop just posting anything," Baby wrote on his Instagram Story, along with a selfie showing himself from the waist down. "I ain't painting my MF nails. At this point y'all gotta see n***as like Akademiks got an agenda. Miss me with that weird s**t (No lol)."

This is not the first time Baby and Ak have had an issue. Lil Baby dissed Ak on his 2022 album It's Only Me for taking shots at Baby. In response, Ak said he would testify against Lil Baby in court.

Check out DJ Akademiks calling out Lil Baby and Lil Baby's response below.

See Akademiks Calling Out Lil Baby

Akademiks reacts to new Lil Baby video. Akademiks/X loading...

See Lil Baby's Response to DJ Akademiks

Lil Baby responds to DJ Akademiks lilbaby/Instagram loading...