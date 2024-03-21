DJ Akademiks Claims Victory After Meek Mill Blocks Him on X

DJ Akademiks is claiming victory over Meek Mill after the Philadelphia rapper finally blocked him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

DJ Ak Reacts to Getting Blocked by Meek

On Wednesday night (March 20), DJ Akademiks reacted Meek announcing he'd blocked the popular streamer on X. Ak shared a screenshot showing the blocked notification on Meek's page and captioned the post, "No Way Meek Mill blocked Me...... I out tweeted Mr Twitter Fingers himself."

Meek Mill Blocks DJ Akademiks on X

Meek Mill announced he was blocking Ak just minutes before Ak's reaction. The Dream Chasers head honcho responded to an Ak post calling into question Meek's activism, "Ima show yall how you hurt computer geeks just the 'block button' I’m still shooting a vid in front of your house im still coming I only wanna hear from you in person lol."

A few moments later, he shared a screenshot that shows that he has blocked Ak on X. Meek captioned the post, "Okay it’s over yall I wanted to see how many days I could make a bad geek lose sleep lol I blocked him."

Check out Meek Mill announcing he's blocked DJ Akademiks on X and see Ak's response below.

