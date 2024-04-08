Meek Mill and Wale Take Jabs at Each Other After Wale’s Seen Hanging With Meek’s Old Friend

Meek Mill and Wale are trading shots online after Meek called out Wale for hanging with his old friend Dean.

Meek Mill and Wale Trade Shots

On Monday (April 8), Meek hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to an Instagram photo Meek's former friend Dean posted to Instagram on April 7. The image shows Wale hanging out with Meek's past pal. "Wanna Boss up ya life, all you gotta do is get in wit ME #StayReddy," Dean wrote on Instagram. Meek wasn't happy with the meet-up and took it as disrespect from his former MMG affiliate.

"Wale never liked me," Meek wrote. "Now ima treat him like the streets everytime I see him...I gave him 1000 chances these guys be thinking they linking with the enemy clown a** n***as. I wish I woulda knew the other day I woulda stretched you."

Wale caught wind of Meek's comment and responded on X.

"When u get in other people unserious drama in this industry 90pct of the time they be back friends," Wale said. "Eventually ..and then u look silly... in the end... so I love minding my business. If a photo can create such vitriol , one has to ask himself some questions. Happy Monday."

Meek Mill Responds to Wale

Meek wasted no time in clapping back at Wale, and began eviscerating him with numerous tweets.

"This why the rap game screwed along of n***as be having these secretly jealous vibes," Meek wrote in part. "You can’t do songs or tours with them lol he’s always been jealous of me but tryna link with meek haters intentionally ..wale killed all his relationships dont come around again with bad energy!"

Elsewhere he said, "When I met wale he got beat up at his bday party in dc got his teeth knocked out … I jumped in because a celebrity like him invited me I was violating probation in dc risked my life… to find out he never liked me will make you angry! That’s just me tho...his was b4 phones came out …. I went with young Chris … only me coon and Matt jumped in! I stayed quiet but soon as he got around me my aura made his demons shake! I tried to be cool with this lame for Ross business I woulda been treated him."

Meek Mill and Wale have been on rough terms for a minute. While they were both signed to Rick Ross's MMG label together back in 2011, by 2014 the pair were rumored to be at odds with each other, with Meek calling Wale a "f**k boy" and questioning his loyalty to MMG. The two never reconciled.

Take a look at the photo that set off Meek, and check out the jabs between him and Wale below.

