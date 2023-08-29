Here’s What the Woman Behind Rick Ross’ Famous Maybach Music Tag Is Doing Now

Rick Ross has one of the most memorable music tags in hip-hop. The rapper recently re-introduced the world to woman who voiced the famous tag.

The Woman Behind Rick Ross' Maybach Music Tag

On Monday (Aug. 25), Rick Ross shared a post on Instagram dedicated to Jessica Gomes, the woman who started his enduring "M-M-M-M-Maybach Music" song intro over a decade ago.

"Have you ever wondered who is THE VOICE behind the infamous Maybach Music tag," Rick Ross captioned a photo of Gomes. "Let me introduce you to the talented Jessica Gomes. Everybody, go follow @iamjessicagomes , and when you see her somewhere on her boss travels, share an @officialbelaire toast with her , and say 'Mmmmmmmaybach Music!'"

Who Is Jessica Gomes?

Jessica Gomes is an Australian supermodel first revealed to be the voice behind Rozay's label tag in 2012. Her hip-hop ties include being featured in a commercial for Diddy’s fragrance "Unforgivable." She was also name-dropped by Kanye West on the 2010 song "Christian Dior Denim Flow."

These days, Gomes is still doing her thing in the fashion world, modeling for world-renowned brands such as Celine, Prada and others.

Peep what Jessica Gomes, the voice behind Rick Ross' famous Maybach Music tag, is doing these days in the photos below.

See What the Woman Behind Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group Tag Is Up to Now