Here’s What the Woman Behind Rick Ross’ Famous Maybach Music Tag Is Doing Now
Rick Ross has one of the most memorable music tags in hip-hop. The rapper recently re-introduced the world to woman who voiced the famous tag.
The Woman Behind Rick Ross' Maybach Music Tag
On Monday (Aug. 25), Rick Ross shared a post on Instagram dedicated to Jessica Gomes, the woman who started his enduring "M-M-M-M-Maybach Music" song intro over a decade ago.
"Have you ever wondered who is THE VOICE behind the infamous Maybach Music tag," Rick Ross captioned a photo of Gomes. "Let me introduce you to the talented Jessica Gomes. Everybody, go follow @iamjessicagomes , and when you see her somewhere on her boss travels, share an @officialbelaire toast with her , and say 'Mmmmmmmaybach Music!'"
Read More: Rick Ross Buys $35 Million Miami Mansion - Photos
Who Is Jessica Gomes?
Jessica Gomes is an Australian supermodel first revealed to be the voice behind Rozay's label tag in 2012. Her hip-hop ties include being featured in a commercial for Diddy’s fragrance "Unforgivable." She was also name-dropped by Kanye West on the 2010 song "Christian Dior Denim Flow."
These days, Gomes is still doing her thing in the fashion world, modeling for world-renowned brands such as Celine, Prada and others.
Read More: Rick Ross' Stunt Double Paid $300 to Jump Off a Bridge in His Music Video 'Speedin''
Peep what Jessica Gomes, the voice behind Rick Ross' famous Maybach Music tag, is doing these days in the photos below.