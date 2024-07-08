The Game Gets Lap Dance From Rick Ross’ Baby Mama Tia Kemp

The Game gets a lap dance from Rick Ross' child's mother Tia Kemp on the debut episode of her new podcast Aunt-Tea.

Tia Kemp Gives The Game a Lap Dance on Podcast

On Sunday (July 7), the premiere episode of The Zeus Network's new podcast Aunt-Tea, featuring cohosts Tia Kemp, Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold and Blac Chyna's mom Tokyo Toni, premiered.

On the inaugural episode, the ladies had The Game on as a guest. During one point in the sit-down, which can be seen below, things got physical between Tia and The Game when the subject of lap dances came up. Chuck said he would give Tia a lap dance if she returned the favor. Tia then got up and mounted the Compton, Calif. rapper who is currently in the midst of beef with Rozay.

"Bawse might get mad. But hey, dawg fine, man," Tia said while straddling Game.

"You know what's crazy?" Game said while Tia bounced up and down on his lap. "You know what's so attractive about you? It's your attitude."

Tia Kemp Continues to Spite Rick Ross

Tia Kemp, the mother of Rick Ross' son William Roberts III, has a history of letting herself be used as a pawn in the rapper's beef. In 2008, she injected herself in the 50 Cent and Rozay beef when she allowed Fif to take her on a shopping spree. In recent months she has returned to the spotlight. In June, she clapped back at Ross after he celebrated paying his final child support payment. She recently commented on a video of the Miami rapper being attacked following a festival performance in Vancouver, Canada.

As for The Game, he inexplicably dissed Ross back in May on the song "Freeway's Revenge" and has continued to call Rozay out. Ross has ignored Game's taunts.

Check out the video of Tia Kemp giving The Game a lap dance below.

Watch The Game Get a Lap Dance From Rick Ross' Child's Mother Tia Kemp