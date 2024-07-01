Rick Ross Disses His Baby Mama and Drake After Drake Calls Her His ‘Goat’

Rick Ross disses his baby mama Tia Kemp after Drake calls her his "goat" on Instagram.

On Monday (July 1), Rick Ross hopped on Instagram to return fire at Drake and his baby mother Tia Kemp, who had engaged in a flirty exchange on Drizzy's latest Instagram post. Drake called Tia Kemp his "goat," along with a cupid arrow emoji and star eyes emoji.

After Akademiks reshared the post on his Instagram, Rick Ross commented.

"Pedo vs. granny," Rick Ross wrote in the post below.

The entire exchange comes after Rick Ross and his team were attacked at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver, Canada over the weekend. Ross and crew were making their way through a crowd of people while Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss song "Not Like Us" played in the background. Drake reacted to a video of the altercation on Instagram, liking a post shared on keep6ixsolid's Instagram page.

Rick Ross and Tia Kemp Continue to Beef

This latest petty exchange on social media comes after Rozay and Tia Kemp exchanged some jabs on social media back in June over child support payments. Rozay celebrated no longer having to pay child support, which caused Tia Kemp to blast the Miami rapper.

"I heard you was over there talking about the best Father's Day gift you coulda got was sending your last child support payment," she responded in a video. "You stupid, silly muthaf**ka. I don't give a f**k about your child support payments, b***h. And if I want some more, I'll take my a*s over to family court and get some while he is going to college."

In a separate video shared on her Instagram page, she burned a Rick Ross photo in a metal container in her living room.

