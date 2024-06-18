Rick Ross’ Child’s Mother Tia Kemp Blasts Rapper for Claiming He Is Done Paying Child Support

Rick Ross recently celebrated ending child support payments to his child's mother Tia Kemp, prompting her to blast the Miami rapper on social media.

Rick Ross Rejoices Over Child Support Payments Ending

On Sunday (June 16), Rick Ross celebrated Father's Day by announcing he is done paying child support after his son with Tia, Williams Roberts III, turned 18.

"This what I want to know. What would you rather celebrate?" Rozay questioned in a video shared on his Instagram Story below. "Father's Day or the date of your last child support payment? Or what if your last child support payment was on Father's Day weekend? That's what you call divine divinity."

Tia Kemp Claps Back

Once getting wind of Rozay's posts, Tia got the last laugh, literally. Sharing a post on her Instagram Story, she blasted the rapper for making the revelation while laughing hysterically.

"I heard you was over there talking about the best Father's Day gift you coulda got was sending your last child support payment," she responded. "You stupid, silly muthaf**ka. I don't give a f**k about your child support payments, b***h. And if I want some more, I'll take my a*s over to family court and get some while he is going to college. B***h, you aint worthy for me sitting in the system and going back and forth to court to drag your big, fat, funky Ozempic-taking a*s down for a little something."

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she burned a Rick Ross photo in a metal container in her living room.

Tia Kemp first entered the hip-hop headlines in 2008 when she was used as a pawn in the Rick Ross vs. 50 Cent beef. Fif posted several videos with Kemp in order to spite Rozay. He even infamously took her on a shopping spree. In 2009, when she released a tell-all autobiography titled, Tia's Diary Deeper Than Rap: Clarity, Truth, and Exposure. In the years since then, she has been very vocal about her disdain for Rozay. Rick Ross and Tia Kemp's son recently graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He is committed to play football at Bethune-Cookman University.

Check out the video of Rick Ross celebrating being done paying child support and Tia Kemp's reaction below.

Watch Rick Ross Rejoice About Not Having to Pay Child Support and Tia Kemp's Reaction

Watch Tia Kemp Burn a Rick Ross Photo