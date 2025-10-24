Rick Ross Is Selling His Florida Mansion for $6.5 Million

Rick Ross has put his lavish South Florida mansion on the market for $6.5 million.

Earlier this month, Rozay listed his Southwest Ranches, Fla., mansion for sale on Sotheby's International Realty. The 14,000 square-foot home features six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms and sits on 2.3 acres in the swank neighborhood of Landmark Ranch Estates.

The estate is also highlighted by high ceilings, marble flooring, a long private driveway, resort-style pool, soundproof theater, custom bar, sound system, two offices, a separate 2-bedroom guest house and a nine-car garage. The master bedroom is fit for a boss. According to the listing, "the luxurious primary suite boasts a custom one-of-a-kind closet, sitting area, bonus room and spa-inspired bath."

Previously owned by NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire, Rozay purchased the home in 2021 and reportedly paid $3.5 million in cash for the pad. The rapper reportedly made a number of additions, including a massive double-R logo in the driveway. Ross also replaced the roof in 2023. Now, he's looking to off the exclusive property for a big profit.

The Miami rapper still owns the sprawling 322-acre estate in Georgia, known as The Promise Land. With 109 rooms, the residence is one of the largest single-family homes in the state and features the largest residential pool in the United States. Ross purchased the home from former boxer Evander Holyfield in 2014 for $5.8 million.

See Photos of the Stunning Florida Mansion That Rick Ross Is Selling for $6.5 Million