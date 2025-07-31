Rick Ross Offers to Buy 50 Cent’s Son a Puppy to Deal With All the Future Trauma He’ll Experience

In another move in their everlasting beef, Rick Ross offers to get 50 Cent's son, Sire, a puppy to deal with future trauma.

Rick Ross Taunts 50 Cent

On Wednesday (July 30), Rozay egged on his ongoing beef with 50 by calling out the G-Unit boss in a video shared on Instagram.

"So, 50 look, I mentioned your youngest son, Bruce Leroy, me taking him fishing for the first time," Ross says in the video below.

"Me and my buddies, we were talking about little man possibly suffering with trauma in the future," Rozay continues. "I said, 'OK, that's something I never thought about. Trauma.' But, if he is suffering from trauma or needs any assistance, I'm here for him. I would love to get him a puppy."

After consulting with a friend, the Miami rapper decides on a Chihuahua as the breed.

Rick Ross and 50 Cent's Beef Is Back on the Broiler

50 Cent and Rick Ross' longstanding beef erupted again last week after 50 appeared to claim Ross was kissing a man in a viral video taken of Rozay on a yacht. The person in the video turned out to be Ross' reported new girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick.

Ross responded to 50's post in a video shared on Instagram. "Curtis, you so infatuated with my lifestyle," Rozay said. "You see me out on the yacht with a Black beautiful woman. I hope you don't have anything against Black beautiful women, Curtis.

"We know you just had your heart shattered when you found out what we found out. We all found out together," Ross continued. "And we know that's the mother of your youngest son, little Brue Leeroy...You a hurt h*e, but get over it."

See Rick Ross call out 50 Cent below.

Watch Rick Ross Say He's Going to Buy 50 Cent's Son a Puppy for the Pain