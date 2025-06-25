Hip-Hop Feuds Are Heating Up – Here’s Who’s Dissing Who Lately

As the weather is heating up, apparently, so are the temperaments of some of your favorite rappers. Over the past several weeks, a flurry of hip-hop artists have been making issues known online or via song.

Pusha T has become the king of chaos in the last few weeks. During the rollout of the Clipse's new album, Let God Sort Em Out, the Virginia MC has taken swipes at Travis Scott and Ye on songs and in interviews, including the tracks "Ace Trumpets" and "So Be It."

The Young Thug and Gunna beef now seems to be confirmed. Following two years of speculation that the two rappers were no longer seeing eye-to-eye after Wunna took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, clear signs of a rift are surfacing.

Even rappers and non-rappers are getting into it. Lil B and Kevin Durant traded shots. Following a 10-year lull in their beef, the Cali rapper reignited things by calling out KD on X. The former NBA MVP clapped back and it seems like it's 2011 all over again. Jim Jones and sports commentator Shannon Sharpe have also been trading shots over the past week due to Shannon taking exception to Capo's comments about being compared to Nas.

It's been a wild time. Check out who's been taking aim at whom in the current hip-hop feuds below.

See Who's Dissing Who in Recent Hip-Hop Feuds