Ten Years Later, Lil B Still Has Smoke for NBA Player Kevin Durant

Lil B reignites his decade-old beef with NBA player Kevin Durant and challenges KD to play one-on-one.

Lil B Calls Out Kevin Durant

On Monday (June 23), the Based God inexplicably dissed KD, on the heels of the NBA all-star being traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets.

"Kevin Durant really ain’t bout no basketball sh*t," Lil B tweeted. "Yo ain’t got no real paper you really just a ho pull up whenever u ready any basketball court on earth I mean that im waiting for you - Lil B."

Lil B calls out Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant Responds to Lil B

A couple of hours later, Kevin Durant responded to Lil B's call out.

"Broke boy asking for a feature in my DM," Durant tweeted. "U wouldn’t be able to get a shot off on me lil one, you was once a thing, I’m still that."

Kevin Durant responds to Lil B

Lil B and Kevin Durant's Beef Explained

Tension popped off between Kevin Durant and Lil B after KD dissed Lil B's music in January of 2011.

"I tried to listen to Lil B and my mind wouldn't let me do it....can't believe this guy is relevant," Durant tweeted.

Lil B Challenges KD to One-on-One Basketball Game, Places Curse on Baller

The following month, the Cali rapper challenged Durant to face him on the court. KD agree to the game, but only if Lil B would quit rapping if KD won. The game never happened.

In May of that year, Lil B formally placed a curse on KD.

"KEVIN DURANT WILL NEVER WIN THE TITLE AFTER HE SAID 'LIL B' IS A WACK RAPPER, 'THE BASEDGODS CURSE,'" B posted on X.

Lil B Shows Off Hoop Skills

The following summer, Lil B shared a music video titled "Warm Ups," where he "shocases his amazing skills as a point guard" and again challenged KD to play him. Later that year, Lil B tried out for the Golden State Warriors D-League team.

Lil B Drops "F*ck KD" Video

After a two-year lull in the beef, Lil B reignited things by dropping the video for the song "F*ck KD," where he disses Durant again. Lil B went as far as to call out KD on NBA TV.

Kevin Durant Says Beef Is Over But Lil B Still Wants Smoke

That September, KD said he was cool with Lil B. However, after KD suffered a season-ending injury in 2015, Lil B said his spell over the hooper was still active.

"He’s still under [the Curse]. Everyone who disses Lil B pays for it," B told TMZ. "He knows the curse is affecting him. Everyone knows. He needs to see me on the court."

Lil B Lifts KD Curse

In 2016, after Kevin Durant signed a deal with Lil B's hometown team, the Golden State Warriors, Lil B announced he was lifting the curse.

"'The BasedGod' wants to speak,As life unravels and superstars make decisions that change lifes, welcome home KD the curse is lifted - Lil B," he tweeted.

Durant won the NBA Championship with the Warriors the following two seasons.

It is unclear why Lil B decided to reheat his beef with KD, but it appears to be game-on again.