See If You Share a Birthday With These Summer Baby Rappers

Find out if you share a birthday with one of your favorite rappers this summer.

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff still set the tone for the hottest days of the year with their classic 1991 song “Summertime.” The days of swimming in the pool and laying out on the beach are here. As temperatures heat up, everybody’s outside to celebrate, including hip-hop.

Rappers with birthdays from June to September have plenty of time to hit the streets as summer gets underway. June 21 to Sept. 23 signifies the official time of the season, but everyone knows right after Memorial Day is when summer really kicks off. So which rappers are turning another year older with you this year? Kendrick Lamar, Ye, Lil Uzi Vert and Jim Jones are a few of the artists bringing in their born day in the warm weather.

Kendrick has a lot to celebrate when his birthday arrives in June. He earned a No. 1 song in May for "Not Like Us," his diss track aimed at Drake. The diss has become an ever-present anthem on the West Coast and beyond. Looks like K-Dot could very well have the song of the summer with the momentum “Not Like Us” is currently having.

It’s become a soundtrack for weddings, graduations, clubs and more. Sharing a b-day with Kenny means it’s only right the record-breaking track gets played while blowing out the candles on that cake or popping champagne. Kendrick also shares a birthday with a Midwest rap vet known for crafting a few classics with his group members in the 1990s.

Think of this as a calendar to send to your friends and family when their special day arises during the sunny months to come. Take a look below to see if you or someone you know shares a birthday with Young Thug, Chief Keef, 50 Cent, Lil’ Kim, Missy Elliott and more rappers this summer.