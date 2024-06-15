Lil Uzi Vert Is Being Sued by Production Company for Over $500,000 in Unpaid Bills – Report

Lil Uzi Vert is facing a lawsuit from a production company who claims the rapper is refusing to pay a $500,000 unpaid bill.

Lil Uzi Vert Sued for Unpaid Production Bill of Over $500,000

According to a lawsuit obtained by XXL, production company M99 Studios, LLC is suing Lil Uzi Vert for allegedly refusing to pay over $500,000 in unpaid bills. In their suit, which was filed on Wednesday (June 12) in Atlanta, the Los Angeles-based company claimed that Uzi, real name Symere Bysil Woods, has failed to pay them for services rendered at their festival and tour performances over the course of several years.

M99 Studios claimed their working relationship with Uzi started in 2017 and that problems started happening around 2019. In one such problematic incident, the company alleged that the Philadelphia rapper's credit card would often decline while on tour, forcing M99 Studios to front all travel costs for Uzi's tours and performances.

Along with Lil Uzi Vert, his manager Amina Diop and his Georgia-based company Uzivert are named in the lawsuit as well. M99 Studios claim that Diop was aware of their financial issues and relied on them to provide Uzi with interest-free loans, regularly taking advantage of M99's good will and financial support to run the rapper's touring business.

Additionally, M99 alleged in their suit that they had to cover Uzi's expenses for production on multiple occasions. Things came ahead in 2023 when Lil Uzi Vert allegedly ceased fulfilling invoice payments requested by M99 Studios.

Overall, M99 Studios claimed that Uzi owe them a whopping $533,499.81 in unpaid fees for their services plus statutory interest.

XXL has reached out to Lil Uzi Vert's reps for comment.

Lil Uzi Vert Goes Viral for Red Outfit, Dancing at 2024 Coachella

When it comes to putting on a show, Lil Uzi Vert doesn't disappoint. Sometimes, their performances raise eyebrows from people unfamiliar with the rapper's eccentric personality.

For example, back in April of 2024, one the first day of their headlining run at Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Uzi wowed the crowd with an impressive routine of voguing, which included them performing a move called the death drop. The Coachella audience loved Uzi's voguing, including the Philly rhymer's biggest fan and girlfriend, City Girls' JT.

Then on the second weekend appearance at Coachella, Uzi had fans chatting on social media over his unique red outfit that they wore on stage. The "Just Wanna Rock" rhymer donned a red leather tube top that has wings along with matching red joggers and sneakers. Uzi also rocked a diamond-encrusted Roc-A-Fella Records chain. Fans were also surprised when Uzi departed from the stage, clutching their gold purse in hand.