Lil Uzi Vert Vogues at 2024 Coachella, Crowd Loves It

On day one of the 2024 Coachella, Lil Uzi Vert entertained the crowd with a mesmerizing display of voguing.

Lil Uzi Vert Wows Coachella Crowd With Voguing

On Friday (April 12), Lil Uzi Vert performed at the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio Calif. The Philadelphia rapper performed several of their notable hits and one new unreleased track, which you can listen to below.

Additionally, Uzi surprised the crowd with an impressive routine of voguing, which included them performing a move called the death drop. The Coachella audience loved Uzi's voguing, including the Philly rhymer's biggest fan and girlfriend, City Girls' JT.

"UZI KILLED IT BIG STARRRR!!!! CAN DO WHAT THEY WANT!!!!!!!!!" she wrote in all caps on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Lil Uzi Vert Created Coachella Merch Using Eminem's Name as a Pronoun

On Saturday, several photos popped up on social media of Uzi's merch table at Coachella. Interestingly, the "Just Wanna Rock" artist was selling $40 T-shirts that featured the word "THEMINEM," which is Eminem's name turned into a pronoun.

For those who don't know, Lil Uzi Vert publicly began identifying with they/them pronouns in July of 2022.

There's no word if Eminem knows about Uzi's clever way to celebrate their gender neutral expression, but the Detroit rhymer should appreciate the humor in Uzi's apparel.

Watch Lil Uzi Vert vogue and perform "The Way Life Goes" at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival below.

Watch Lil Uzi Vert Voguing at 2024 Coachella

Watch Lil Uzi Vert Perform a New Song at 2024 Coachella

Watch Lil Uzi Vert Perform "The Way Life Goes" Live at 2024 Coachella