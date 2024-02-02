Plenty of Rappers Are Nominated for 2024 Grammy Awards, But Who Will Win?

The 2024 Grammy Awards are going down on Sunday (Feb. 4), and several rappers are hoping to win big at the awards show. So, who will take home the coveted golden gramophone?

Statistically, 21 Savage is the rapper with the best chance of bringing home a win. The Atlanta rhymer has a total of five nominations including Best Rap Album for his joint album with Drake, Her Loss, Best Rap Song for "Rich Flex" with Drake, Best Rap Performance for "Rich Flex" with Drake, Best Melodic Rap Performance for his feature on Burna Boy's "Sittin on Top of the World" and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Spin Bout U" with Drake.

Drake, who submitted music to The Recording Academy for the first time in multiple years, is up for the same four awards as 21 Savage sans the Burna Boy collab.

While 21 Savage and Drake both already have Grammy Awards to their name, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj will be looking to win their first Grammys this year. Nicki has a total of 12 nominations in her career, but has never won. She is hoping to get her inaugural W in the categories of Best Rap Song for "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Best Song Written for Visual Media for the same track. Ice Spice is up for those two awards, as well as Best New Artist and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for “Karma (Remix)" with Taylor Swift.

A couple of hip-hop producers have a chance to have their names called as well. Metro Boomin has been nominated for two awards including Best Rap Album for Heroes & Villains, and Producer of the Year Non-Classical, where he will also square off with Hit-Boy.

See every hip-hop artist that is nominated for a 2024 Grammy Award below.