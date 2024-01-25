Will Ice Spice Win Best New Artist at 2024 Grammy Awards?

Ice Spice has been nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammy Awards, but does she have a shot at winning?

It's hard to argue that anyone had a bigger 2023 than Ice Spice. Musically, Spice was a dominating force on the Billboard charts and had two songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart simultaneously, "Karma (Remix)" with Taylor Swift and "Barbie Girl" with Nicki Minaj. She also landed her first modeling job for Beyoncé's Ivy Park and graced the cover of Paper, Dazed, Billboard and Teen Vogue. She was invited to attend her first Met Gala by Anna Wintour herself and had the biggest song of her career with "Barbie World" alongside Nicki Minaj.

On Feb. 4, Ice Spice will face off against Gracie Abrams, Coco Jones, Victoria Monét, Noah Kahan, The War And The Treaty, Fred Again... and Jelly Roll for the Best New Artist trophy. With everything Ice Spice accomplished, all the potential winners had monumental 2023s in their own right. Coco snagged her first No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with "ICU," and Noah Kahan's debut Stick Season hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Country artist Jelly Roll's rags-to-riches story captivated audiences everywhere. Along with Best New Artist, he is also up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the song "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson. British producer Fred Again's explosive rise in popularity over the course of the pandemic peaked with a sold-out tour alongside dubstep kingpin Skrillex—which included a sold-out Madison Square Garden performance. His single "Adore U" featuring Obongjayar topped U.K.'s Dance chart last August.

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams got major co-signs from Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo in 2023, performing on the former's The Eras Tour. Her song "I Know It Won't Work" from her album Good Riddance peaked at No. 32 on the U.S. Pop charts. R&B singer Victoria Monet had already been previously nominated for three Grammys due to her songwriting prowess and is up for a total of seven awards at this year's ceremony including Record of the Year and R&B Song of the Year for her single "On My Mama."

Southern soul duo The War And Treaty tugged at audiences' heartstrings with their mix of soul, country and gospel music. Their 2023 album Lover's Game drew critical acclaim. As well as Best New Artist, they are up for Best American Roots song for the single "Blank Page."

With such a stacked lineup, the 2024 Best New Artist trophy could go to anyone. Check out the biggest songs by each artist below.