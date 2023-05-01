Ice Spice Personally Invited to Met Gala by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour – Report

Ice Spice reportedly got a special invite to the 2023 Met Gala by none other than Vogue magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

On Monday (May 1), TMZ reported Ice Spice's attendance at the annual shindig was requested personally by Wintour, who has been EIC at the storied fashion publication Vogue for the last 35 years. Wintour has also been in charge of running the Met Gala for the past 15 years. The "Munch (Feelin U)" rhymer was one of the first rappers to show up to the posh event. She turned heads in a custom white Balmain dress and posed for photos while holding a camera.

The Met Gala is put on every year by the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan, N.Y., and is virtually a themed fashion show for A-list entertainers. This year, the Met celebrates the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition in honor of the famed designer who worked at fashion houses such as Balmain, Chloé, Fendi and Chanel. The dress code for this year's event is "in honor of Karl."

Ice Spice has been getting some major looks recently. Last month, she dropped the "Princess Diana (Remix)" featuring Nicki Minaj. The song debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Last week, Ice Spice appeared in a campaign for Kim Kardashian's shapewear line SKIMS. Even former president Donald Trump recently said he likes the "Gangsta Boo" rapper.

