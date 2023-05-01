Here’s Every Rapper’s 2023 Met Gala Look

The famed Met Gala is going down today (May 1) and some of your favorite rappers are showing up and showing out in their most snazziest fits.

As they always do about this time, Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan, N.Y. is putting on their annual shoulder-rubbing, outfit-showcasing event. This year celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," in honor of the famed designer who worked at fashion houses such as Balmain, Chloé, Fendi and Chanel. Each Met Gala has a theme and this year will be no different. In conjunction with the new exhibit, the dress code for this year's event is "in honor of Karl."

The hosts for this year's Gala are Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue's Anna Wintour. This year's event is expected to see around 500 attendees including many of hip-hop's finest.

Last year, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Future, Gunna, Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow and others were among the members of the hip-hop community who showed up dressed to the nines. The 2022 theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, with the dress code being gilded glamour, white-tie.

The Met Gala has been the location for some interesting rap-related events in the past. Ten years ago, Kanye West debuted his song "I Am a God" at the event. At the 2018 Met Gala, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj momentarily deaded their beef. The truce wouldn't last long, however. In 2019, Bardi showed up to the Met Gala wearing a dress that featured $500,000 ruby nipples.

As the rappers show up on the red carpet, XXL will feature every one who shows up in the gallery here. See what the hip-hop stars are wearing at the 2023 Met Gala below.