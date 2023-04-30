Ice Spice Unreleased Song Leaks, Name-Drops GloRilla and The Shade Room – Listen

An unreleased Ice Spice track has surfaced on social media and fans are excited about it.

On Sunday (April 30), Ice Spice reshared a rap blog's tweet containing a snippet of the Bronx baddie's unreleased track called "Like." Interestingly, the song does not appear on the her latest EP, which is titled Like...?.

Produced by Spice's go-to hitmaker RiotUSA, the song features the young rhymer name-dropping fellow rapper GloRilla and popular gossip website The Shade Room.

"I got my n***as in check (Grrah)/Feel like GloRilla, I'm blessed/They wanna know what's next (Huh?)/B***hes got me vexed/Left my ex depressed (Pressed)," Spice raps in a very seductive voice.

Elsewhere, Spice brags about her status in the rap game, spitting, "I done kick the door down in this b***h, they gotta make room/How she hit the charts off a word, ain't she fake news?"

The 23-year-old rapper may be referring to her viral hit "Munch (Feeling' U)," which is arguably her biggest song of her nascent rap career.

There's no word on why Ice Spice had this song on ice — pun intended.

Nevertheless, the fans are loving the snippet and are demanding that she release the full version to digital streaming platforms.

"The only new rap i like as of late is by Ice Spice," wrote one person.

"ISIS GASTON I NEED THIS SONG PLEASE RELEASE LIKE I LITRALLY HAVE IT AS MY RINGTONE LIKE ACC," tweeted another fan in all caps.

"I actually like this , this is an ice spice song that I can play all the way through," typed a fan.

It's will be interesting to hear other songs Ice Spice has in her stash.

Listen to a Snippet of Ice Spice's Unreleased Track Below