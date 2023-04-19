Ice Spice Shows Off Jump Shot – Watch

Ice Spice is showing off her basketball skills.

Last night (April 18), Ice Spice shared video on her Instagram Story of herself getting some shots up on a full-sized basketball goal, which appears to be in someone's living room. In the clip (below), the right-handed Bronx, N.Y. rapper takes the first shot, which bricks off the front of the rim. Undeterred, the "Gangsta Boo" rapper then makes a second attempt. This time her shot is nothing but net.

While it is unclear if Ice Spice hooped in her past, the 23-year-old rhymer does have a sports background. While attending Sacred Heart High School, a catholic school in Yonkers, N.Y., Ice Spice was a member of the volleyball team. Her team photo recently surfaced online.

It's up for Ice Spice after she recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj on the new single "Princess Diana (Remix)." The track was released jointly under Nicki Minaj's new record label Heavy on It and Ice Spice's home imprint 10 Projects/Capitol Records. The two also released a video for the track as well as an EP that includes seven different versions of the single. They also released a video of them twerking in the studio, to boot.

Ice Spice is currently working on her debut album after releasing the EP Like..? in January. During a recent interview with Paper magazine, the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper said she created her own lane in hip-hop.

See Video of Ice Spice Showing Off Her Jump Shot Below