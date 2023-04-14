Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj ‘Princess Diana’ Remix – Listen

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj have joined forces on Ice's "Princess Diana (Remix)."

On Friday (April 14), Ice Spice surprised fans by releasing her latest track, a remix of her single "Princess Diana" featuring Nicki Minaj. Ice Spice keeps the same RIOTUSA beat and original verses from the EP cut but adds a beastly verse from the Queen MC.

"I, I, I be eatin' my spinach (Spinach), they tried to clone my image (Image)," Nicki Minaj raps. "They burned, they London Bridges (Bridges), none of them b*tches British (No)/I know they know the difference (Grr)/And I just fell in love with a gangsta (Grrah)/So I hold him down like an anchor (Grrah)/He said if I keep it a hundred (Grrah)/That he'll keep me safe like a banker (Grrah)/Nowadays, I be makin' 'em famous (Grrah)/She the princess, so f*ck who you lames is? (Grrah)/Of course, I be pushin' they buttons (Grrah)/I hold the control like the gamers (Woo)."

Fans probably should have seen this coming. The new track arrives almost exactly a month after Nicki Minaj supported Ice Spice by quoting lyrics from "Princess Diana" on social media and giving the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper words of encouragement. Some fans even predicted the collab was inevitable when the shoutout happened.

This is the first release on Nicki's recently announced new record label Heavy on It. The video for the new track is set to debut at noon today.

Listen to Ice Spice's "Princess Diana (Remix)" Featuring Nicki Minaj Below