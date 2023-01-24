Pitchfork Reviews Ice Spice EP Higher Than Drake, 21 Savage, Future and Other Albums

A recent review of Ice Spice's new EP, Like..? has found her debut project receiving higher ratings than some of the rap game's most popular projects including albums from Drake and 21 Savage, Future and more.

On Monday (Jan. 23), Pitchfork published a detailed review of Ice Spice's debut EP, Like..?, following its release this past Friday. In the article, the six-song project received a higher rating than Drake and 21 Savage's album, Her Loss, Future's I Never Liked You and Lil Baby's It's Only Me, all of which were lauded as being some of the best hip-hop projects of 2022.

While albums like Her Loss and I Never Liked You hold Pitchfork rankings of 6.4 and 6.0 out of 10, respectively, Ice Spice's Like..? was rated more than a whole point higher with a 7.6.

"Repping a city of larger-than-life characters like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Jay-Z, and Lil’ Kim, a ​​borough of loyal and street-savvy Bronxites, and a rap subgenre known for its gritty ominousness, Spice’s chilled and cutesy demeanor stands out," wrote Pitchfork reviewer Heven Haile about Like..?. "As the daughter of an underground rapper, she’s well-versed in hip-hop and specifically drill history."

Pitchfork's exceptionally high review of Ice Spice's EP compared to other notable hip-hop projects, such as Metro Boomin's latest album, Heroes & Villains, which was ranked 7.2 out of 10, has seen the popular music review site facing backlash across social media.

"This the craziest shit I see in a hot minute," wrote one Twitter user.

"Pluto, Rodeo, Metro?" commented a person via Instagram. "They on them drugs that we ain't even got yet."

"Ain't no way," added another Instagram user. "Haven't listened. It might be pretty cool but insert hating."

Another IG commenter added: "Bro, who is in charge of evaluating the albums? Because they have no fucking idea."

One Twitter user even took the opportunity to throw shade at Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album while questioning why Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains was reviewed lower than Ice Spice's Like..?.

"Her Loss was super mid but Heroes & Villains, the fuck?" they wrote.

On the flip side, there were plenty of Ice Spice fans who were quick to defend the Bronx native and her EP's 7.6 out of 10 rating.

"Real music back on top," tweeted one Ice Spice proponent on Twitter.

"I'm not seeing a problem," added another.

"I actually agree with all of those besides [I Never Liked You]," wrote a rap fan in reference to Future's most recent album.

Another Twitter user added: "Her [Ice Spice] album is actually a 10/10"

As of this week, Like..? cracked the top five on Apple Music's Top Albums chart and is currently at No. 5 directly behind Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss and Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains, which are No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. While Ice Spice's EP hasn't found its way onto the Billboard 200 albums chart just yet, Heroes & Villains, Her Loss and Lil Baby's It's Only Me each currently sit within the top 10 on that chart, all of which received lower ratings than Like..? in Pitchfork reviews.

