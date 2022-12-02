Metro Boomin, Babyface Ray, Chinx and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

For the first round of new music drops in December, the rap game delivers a fresh batch of notable releases. One of the hottest beatmakers in hip-hop repping St. Louis drops a highly anticipated LP, a hometown hero from Detroit comes through with his second album of the year, a beloved Queens rapper gone way too soon drops another posthumous album and more.

After delaying the album for a month in order to deliver a "masterpiece as intended," as he puts it, Metro Boomin finally unleashes his new solo album, Heroes & Villains. Before the LP's original release date of Nov. 4, the St. Louis super producer did what he had to do to provide enough lead time to lock down all the necessary clearances so that his fans could enjoy the best of what Heroes & Villains has to offer.

"I couldn't get all the samples on my album cleared in time for next week so I'm dropping on Dec. 2," tweeted Metro Boomin as he explained the project's delay. "Now, I have enough time to make sure you all get this masterpiece as intended. I promise it's worth the wait. P.S. I would never move my album date because of anyone else."

Pushing back the release of Heroes & Villains was certainly not for naught. Following the release of his incredibly successful debut studio album, 2018's Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Young Metro boasts his new album as a sequel that is "even better than the first." Narrated by A-list actor Morgan Freeman and featuring guest appearances from the likes of Travis $cott, Future and 21 Savage, among others, Heroes & Villains is nothing short of a movie. In fact, earlier this week, Metro dropped an epic short film to accompany the LP, which is directed by Gibson Hazard and sees appearances from Young Thug, Gunna, Atlanta actor Lakeith Stanfield and the aforementioned Morgan Freeman.

After touting Heroes & Villains as the second installment in a trilogy of albums, the quality of Metro Boomin's latest effort already has the rap game hyped for his next release.

Babyface Ray is back with his second full-length album of 2022 in the form of MOB. Capping off a breakthrough year for the Detroit spitter, which included being named a member of the 2022 XXL Freshman Class, Ray boasts a refined sense of focus and growth with his latest project.

Led by two previously released singles, "Nice Guy" and "Spend It" featuring Blxst and Nija, MOB sees production from beatmakers like Ambezza, Pooh Beatz and Tommy Parker, among others. Other guest appearances on the 18-track LP include Lil Durk, Doe Boy and GMO Stax.

Ray's latest album follows his critically acclaimed LP, FACE, which, since its arrival back in January, reached as high as No. 31 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and spawned standout singles like "Sincerely Face" and "Dancing With the Devil" featuring Pusha T.

Leading up to the release of MOB, Babyface Ray hit up Instagram with a promotional video featuring various people who were invited to preview the album before it dropped, all of which met the new offering with rave reviews.

Just two days prior to what would have been his 39th birthday, Chinx releases his second posthumous album, Chinx Drugz 6, also dubbed, CR6. Following the 2016 release of his first posthumous project, Legends Never Die, the estate of the late Queens rapper describes his latest offering as one with the "same intensity" that put him on the map.

The 12-song offering was previewed by singles "Rollin in the Dope" featuring Zack and "On Purpose" featuring Sizzla. Notable guest appearances on Chinx Drugz 6 include Benny The Butcher, Offset, Red Cafe and Chinx's own brother, JFK WAXX. In announcing the album's official release date, Chinx's former manager, Doug Ellison, offered up a statement regarding what fans can expect from CR6.

“This project shows his diversity and lyrical ability is still unmatched," Ellison told Billboard on Nov. 11. "It has been a four-year journey that includes some of his most candid recordings. Our goal has been to keep the integrity of each recording while punching through with the finished product."

Chinx was tragically killed in May of 2015 in his home city of Queens. Most recently, the "Thug Love" spitter's death was featured in a recent episode of WE TV's Hip Hop Homicides, which is executive produced by 50 Cent and hosted by popular hip-hop media figure Van Lathan.

Check out new projects from La Chat and Crunchy Black, Yung Kayo, Yungeen Ace and more below.